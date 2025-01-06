Kiran Print Pack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.21
-0.04
0.16
0.15
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.24
0
-0.12
-0.05
Working capital
-0.19
-0.14
4.44
0.27
Other operating items
Operating
-0.67
-0.2
0.01
0.34
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.01
-1.99
Free cash flow
-0.67
-0.2
0
-1.64
Equity raised
-3.25
-3.24
-3.38
-3.76
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.12
0.39
0.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.92
-3.32
-2.98
-4.86
