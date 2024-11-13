Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

KIRAN PRINT-PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. A copy of the same alongwith Limited Review Report on the said results is enclosed herewith for your kind perusal. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

KIRAN PRINT-PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report of the Company for the financial Year ended 31st March 2024 along with annexures; 2. To fix the date and time of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 3. To fix the cut-off date for e-voting for the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To appoint Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process for the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. To consider approval of remuneration paid in excess of limits prescribed U/S 197; 6. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 4th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

KIRAN PRINT-PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the same alongwith Limited Review Report on the said results is enclosed herewith for your kind perusal. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

KIRAN PRINT-PACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 . The Board of Directors of the Company approved the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. A copy of the same along with Auditors Report and Declaration regarding Audit Report with unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith for your kind perusal. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Yogesh P Rathi & Associates as Internal Auditor of the Company. 3. The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed CS Kavita Raju Joshi as Secretarial Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024