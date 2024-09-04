AGM 27/09/2024 Notice of 35th Annual general Meeting of the Company for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04/09/2024) Procceding of 35th Annual general meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27th Sepetmber, 2024 through Video Conferencing or other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)