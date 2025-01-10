KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.81
18.81
18.81
18.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.12
16.88
14.82
348.88
Net Worth
35.93
35.69
33.63
367.69
Minority Interest
Debt
44.16
49.5
23.06
109.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2
1.66
1.85
26.42
Total Liabilities
82.09
86.85
58.54
503.66
Fixed Assets
42.92
46.94
44.05
240.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
3.09
2.88
2.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.42
0.27
0.62
0.95
Networking Capital
33
25.79
10.78
252.16
Inventories
14.47
7.88
7.77
228.64
Inventory Days
53.84
Sundry Debtors
8.66
15.13
8.33
280.26
Debtor Days
65.99
Other Current Assets
14.08
13.2
9.05
81.61
Sundry Creditors
-1.16
-1.25
-4.8
-65.17
Creditor Days
15.34
Other Current Liabilities
-3.05
-9.17
-9.57
-273.18
Cash
5.76
10.76
0.23
7.75
Total Assets
82.1
86.85
58.56
503.67
