KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.54
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

KKalpana Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.52

30.32

34.49

37.31

Depreciation

-12.45

-12.15

-17.25

-13.13

Tax paid

-8.1

0.31

-12.52

-11.04

Working capital

36.94

-64.29

-113.78

-13.19

Other operating items

Operating

46.9

-45.8

-109.06

-0.05

Capital expenditure

2.57

30.38

36.97

-59.15

Free cash flow

49.48

-15.42

-72.09

-59.2

Equity raised

653.93

573.82

512.46

453.38

Investing

-0.01

0.01

0

-0.25

Financing

51.64

-86.9

-94.66

47.4

Dividends paid

0

0

2.25

0

Net in cash

755.04

471.5

347.96

441.33

