KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.52
30.32
34.49
37.31
Depreciation
-12.45
-12.15
-17.25
-13.13
Tax paid
-8.1
0.31
-12.52
-11.04
Working capital
36.94
-64.29
-113.78
-13.19
Other operating items
Operating
46.9
-45.8
-109.06
-0.05
Capital expenditure
2.57
30.38
36.97
-59.15
Free cash flow
49.48
-15.42
-72.09
-59.2
Equity raised
653.93
573.82
512.46
453.38
Investing
-0.01
0.01
0
-0.25
Financing
51.64
-86.9
-94.66
47.4
Dividends paid
0
0
2.25
0
Net in cash
755.04
471.5
347.96
441.33
No Record Found
