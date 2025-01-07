Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,549.98
1,762.21
1,730.25
1,950.08
yoy growth (%)
-12.04
1.84
-11.27
4.97
Raw materials
-1,344.03
-1,530.95
-1,487.96
-1,730.52
As % of sales
86.71
86.87
85.99
88.74
Employee costs
-31.51
-38.98
-25.24
-22.11
As % of sales
2.03
2.21
1.45
1.13
Other costs
-111.18
-118.08
-115.53
-103.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.17
6.7
6.67
5.32
Operating profit
63.26
74.17
101.5
93.62
OPM
4.08
4.2
5.86
4.8
Depreciation
-12.45
-12.15
-17.25
-13.13
Interest expense
-35.63
-45.4
-57.67
-53.98
Other income
15.34
13.7
7.92
10.81
Profit before tax
30.52
30.32
34.49
37.31
Taxes
-8.1
0.31
-12.52
-11.04
Tax rate
-26.56
1.02
-36.3
-29.58
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
22.41
30.63
21.97
26.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
22.41
30.63
21.97
26.27
yoy growth (%)
-26.84
39.43
-16.38
130.64
NPM
1.44
1.73
1.26
1.34
