KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.23
(-1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:13:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,549.98

1,762.21

1,730.25

1,950.08

yoy growth (%)

-12.04

1.84

-11.27

4.97

Raw materials

-1,344.03

-1,530.95

-1,487.96

-1,730.52

As % of sales

86.71

86.87

85.99

88.74

Employee costs

-31.51

-38.98

-25.24

-22.11

As % of sales

2.03

2.21

1.45

1.13

Other costs

-111.18

-118.08

-115.53

-103.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.17

6.7

6.67

5.32

Operating profit

63.26

74.17

101.5

93.62

OPM

4.08

4.2

5.86

4.8

Depreciation

-12.45

-12.15

-17.25

-13.13

Interest expense

-35.63

-45.4

-57.67

-53.98

Other income

15.34

13.7

7.92

10.81

Profit before tax

30.52

30.32

34.49

37.31

Taxes

-8.1

0.31

-12.52

-11.04

Tax rate

-26.56

1.02

-36.3

-29.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

22.41

30.63

21.97

26.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

22.41

30.63

21.97

26.27

yoy growth (%)

-26.84

39.43

-16.38

130.64

NPM

1.44

1.73

1.26

1.34

