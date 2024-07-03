Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹15.54
Prev. Close₹15.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.36
Day's High₹15.54
Day's Low₹15.54
52 Week's High₹23.16
52 Week's Low₹8.54
Book Value₹3.85
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)146.19
P/E117.23
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.81
18.81
18.81
18.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.12
16.88
14.82
348.88
Net Worth
35.93
35.69
33.63
367.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,549.98
1,762.21
1,730.25
1,950.08
yoy growth (%)
-12.04
1.84
-11.27
4.97
Raw materials
-1,344.03
-1,530.95
-1,487.96
-1,730.52
As % of sales
86.71
86.87
85.99
88.74
Employee costs
-31.51
-38.98
-25.24
-22.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
30.52
30.32
34.49
37.31
Depreciation
-12.45
-12.15
-17.25
-13.13
Tax paid
-8.1
0.31
-12.52
-11.04
Working capital
36.94
-64.29
-113.78
-13.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.04
1.84
-11.27
4.97
Op profit growth
-14.71
-26.92
8.41
3.59
EBIT growth
-12.64
-17.83
0.95
-3.65
Net profit growth
-26.84
39.43
-16.38
130.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
272.21
40.16
1,550.05
1,744.7
1,982.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
272.21
40.16
1,550.05
1,744.7
1,982.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
-
0
Other Income
14.98
6.31
16.77
12.73
12.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Narrindra Suranna
Independent Director
Samir Kumar Dutta
Independent Director
Ramya Hariharan
Non Executive Director
Dev Krishna Surana
Whole-time Director
P R Mukherjee
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Karnani
Independent Director
Deepesh Tiwari
Independent Director
Dhari Lal Goenka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd
Summary
Kalapana industries (India) Ltd was incorporated in September, 1985. In priority, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing of PVC & XLPE Compounds and Embroidery of Fabrics. Post Amalgamation, the Company recycles plastic and manufactures plastic granules. It has 2 manufacturing units with state-of-the-art machinery, infrastructure, equipment, and R&D facilities. With plants located at East Coast of India, the Company gains advantage of low freight costs. The company chalked out an expansion project at a cost of Rs.5 crores to increase the production capacities of XLPE. The commercial production is expected during the financial year of 2003-04.The Scheme of Amalgamation of KaIpana Plastics Pvt Ltd (KPPL) with the Company was made effective on 14 November, 2005. The Board of Directors of the Company allotted 39,53,600 shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company to the holders of 2,82,400 shares of Rs.100/- each of KPPL as per the Exchange Ratio of 70 equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each, credited as fully paid up, for 5 equity shares of Rs. 100/- each, fully paid up, held in KPPL, laid down in the Scheme of Amalgamation.The Company commissioned a new production unit at Dullagarh, near Kolkata, West Bengal having installed capacity of 60,000 MT per annum during 2009. During 2010-11, Bavaria Poly Private Limited (BPPL) was amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme was made effective on 5th September, 2011. The manufacturing unit of Flexible Packaging and I
Read More
The KKalpana Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KKalpana Industries India Ltd is ₹146.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KKalpana Industries India Ltd is 117.23 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KKalpana Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KKalpana Industries India Ltd is ₹8.54 and ₹23.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KKalpana Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.94%, 3 Years at -25.74%, 1 Year at 50.74%, 6 Month at 13.39%, 3 Month at -25.84% and 1 Month at -19.79%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.