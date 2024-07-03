iifl-logo-icon 1
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Share Price

15.54
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:00 PM

  • Open15.54
  • Day's High15.54
  • 52 Wk High23.16
  • Prev. Close15.24
  • Day's Low15.54
  • 52 Wk Low 8.54
  • Turnover (lac)7.36
  • P/E117.23
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value3.85
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)146.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.81

18.81

18.81

18.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.12

16.88

14.82

348.88

Net Worth

35.93

35.69

33.63

367.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,549.98

1,762.21

1,730.25

1,950.08

yoy growth (%)

-12.04

1.84

-11.27

4.97

Raw materials

-1,344.03

-1,530.95

-1,487.96

-1,730.52

As % of sales

86.71

86.87

85.99

88.74

Employee costs

-31.51

-38.98

-25.24

-22.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

30.52

30.32

34.49

37.31

Depreciation

-12.45

-12.15

-17.25

-13.13

Tax paid

-8.1

0.31

-12.52

-11.04

Working capital

36.94

-64.29

-113.78

-13.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.04

1.84

-11.27

4.97

Op profit growth

-14.71

-26.92

8.41

3.59

EBIT growth

-12.64

-17.83

0.95

-3.65

Net profit growth

-26.84

39.43

-16.38

130.64

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

272.21

40.16

1,550.05

1,744.7

1,982.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

272.21

40.16

1,550.05

1,744.7

1,982.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

-

0

Other Income

14.98

6.31

16.77

12.73

12.29

View Annually Results

KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Narrindra Suranna

Independent Director

Samir Kumar Dutta

Independent Director

Ramya Hariharan

Non Executive Director

Dev Krishna Surana

Whole-time Director

P R Mukherjee

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Karnani

Independent Director

Deepesh Tiwari

Independent Director

Dhari Lal Goenka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd

Summary

Summary

Kalapana industries (India) Ltd was incorporated in September, 1985. In priority, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing of PVC & XLPE Compounds and Embroidery of Fabrics. Post Amalgamation, the Company recycles plastic and manufactures plastic granules. It has 2 manufacturing units with state-of-the-art machinery, infrastructure, equipment, and R&D facilities. With plants located at East Coast of India, the Company gains advantage of low freight costs. The company chalked out an expansion project at a cost of Rs.5 crores to increase the production capacities of XLPE. The commercial production is expected during the financial year of 2003-04.The Scheme of Amalgamation of KaIpana Plastics Pvt Ltd (KPPL) with the Company was made effective on 14 November, 2005. The Board of Directors of the Company allotted 39,53,600 shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company to the holders of 2,82,400 shares of Rs.100/- each of KPPL as per the Exchange Ratio of 70 equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each, credited as fully paid up, for 5 equity shares of Rs. 100/- each, fully paid up, held in KPPL, laid down in the Scheme of Amalgamation.The Company commissioned a new production unit at Dullagarh, near Kolkata, West Bengal having installed capacity of 60,000 MT per annum during 2009. During 2010-11, Bavaria Poly Private Limited (BPPL) was amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme was made effective on 5th September, 2011. The manufacturing unit of Flexible Packaging and I
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the KKalpana Industries India Ltd share price today?

The KKalpana Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of KKalpana Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KKalpana Industries India Ltd is ₹146.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KKalpana Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KKalpana Industries India Ltd is 117.23 and 3.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KKalpana Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KKalpana Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KKalpana Industries India Ltd is ₹8.54 and ₹23.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KKalpana Industries India Ltd?

KKalpana Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.94%, 3 Years at -25.74%, 1 Year at 50.74%, 6 Month at 13.39%, 3 Month at -25.84% and 1 Month at -19.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KKalpana Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KKalpana Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

