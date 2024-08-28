iifl-logo-icon 1
KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd AGM

14.03
(-4.95%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:48:00 PM

KKalpana Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
AGM 27/09/2024 The register of member and share transfer book will remain closed from Saturday, 21st September 2024 to Friday, 27th September 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Please find attached the proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.(IST) through video conferencing. Further, the conclusion time is excluding the time allowed for E-voting at AGM i.e., 15 minutes after conclusion of the proceedings of the meeting. Please find attached the intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in regard to the appointment of Mr. Dhari Lal Goenka (DIN: 10717410) as an Independent Director of the Company for five consecutive years w.e.f. 15.08.2024 which is approved by the shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

