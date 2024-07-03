KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd Summary

Kalapana industries (India) Ltd was incorporated in September, 1985. In priority, the Company was engaged in the business of manufacturing of PVC & XLPE Compounds and Embroidery of Fabrics. Post Amalgamation, the Company recycles plastic and manufactures plastic granules. It has 2 manufacturing units with state-of-the-art machinery, infrastructure, equipment, and R&D facilities. With plants located at East Coast of India, the Company gains advantage of low freight costs. The company chalked out an expansion project at a cost of Rs.5 crores to increase the production capacities of XLPE. The commercial production is expected during the financial year of 2003-04.The Scheme of Amalgamation of KaIpana Plastics Pvt Ltd (KPPL) with the Company was made effective on 14 November, 2005. The Board of Directors of the Company allotted 39,53,600 shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company to the holders of 2,82,400 shares of Rs.100/- each of KPPL as per the Exchange Ratio of 70 equity shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- each, credited as fully paid up, for 5 equity shares of Rs. 100/- each, fully paid up, held in KPPL, laid down in the Scheme of Amalgamation.The Company commissioned a new production unit at Dullagarh, near Kolkata, West Bengal having installed capacity of 60,000 MT per annum during 2009. During 2010-11, Bavaria Poly Private Limited (BPPL) was amalgamated with the Company and the Scheme was made effective on 5th September, 2011. The manufacturing unit of Flexible Packaging and Ink Projects was commissioned in 2013-14. Further, the new production unit at Surangi, with capacity of handling 200,000 TPA of its products got commissioned during 2015-16. M/s. Plastic Processors & Exporter Private Limited was made a Subsidiary of the Company in 2016-17. M/s Kkalpana Plastic Reprocess Industries Middleeast FZE was incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary effective on 27.01.2020. Similarly, Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited was also incorporated as the Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company effective 07.12.2020. However, the Company ceases to be the Subsidiary of the Holding Company through the Scheme of Arrangement, whereby the Compounding Business Undertaking of the Company, on a going concern basis was demerged and vested into Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited effective on 01.04.2022. And as a result of the said Demerger, M/s Ddev Plastic Limited was also incorporated as Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company on 05.04.2021. After the end of financial year 2021-22, Ddev Plastiks Industries Limited had allotted 94072930 Equity Shares of Re. 1 each in the ratio of 1:1 to the shareholders of the Demerged Company i.e., KKalpana Industries (India) Ltd.