Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 Board meeting has amongst other matters considered, approved and taken on record the following: (1) Statement of Un-Audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024, (2) Auditors Limited Review Report on Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024., (3) Shifting of Registered Office of the Company within the local limit of the city from BK Market, 16A, Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor, Room No.-3, Kolkata - 700 071 to Bhasa, No.14, P.O. & P.S. Bishnupur, Diamond Harbour Road, South 24 Parganas - 743503 with effect from December 1, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board at its meeting held on 13.08.2024 approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the 01st quarter ended 30.06.02024 in addition to matters as stated in the Outcome annexed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

Kkalpana Industries (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 recommendation of final dividend and considering date time and venue of ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company did not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year ended 31* March 2024. Please find attached the Outcome of 01st of 2024-25 Board Meeting held on 23.05.2024 Please find attached the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 along with Report of Statutory Auditor thereon and Declaration of unmodified opinion. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024