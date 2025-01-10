iifl-logo-icon 1
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

13.54
(3.20%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.09

6.09

6.09

6.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.59

6.12

5.8

5.49

Net Worth

12.68

12.21

11.89

11.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

0.31

0.48

0.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.88

12.52

12.37

12.11

Fixed Assets

0.24

0.33

0.34

0.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.22

0.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.05

Networking Capital

8.45

9.07

6.9

7.25

Inventories

3.94

14.56

14.21

14.89

Inventory Days

1,175.63

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.11

3.89

1.1

1.27

Sundry Creditors

-0.13

-0.15

-0.17

-0.77

Creditor Days

60.79

Other Current Liabilities

-0.47

-9.23

-8.24

-8.14

Cash

4.17

3.09

4.88

4.2

Total Assets

12.9

12.53

12.38

12.12

