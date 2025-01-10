KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.09
6.09
6.09
6.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.59
6.12
5.8
5.49
Net Worth
12.68
12.21
11.89
11.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.31
0.48
0.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.88
12.52
12.37
12.11
Fixed Assets
0.24
0.33
0.34
0.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.22
0.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.05
Networking Capital
8.45
9.07
6.9
7.25
Inventories
3.94
14.56
14.21
14.89
Inventory Days
1,175.63
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.11
3.89
1.1
1.27
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.15
-0.17
-0.77
Creditor Days
60.79
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-9.23
-8.24
-8.14
Cash
4.17
3.09
4.88
4.2
Total Assets
12.9
12.53
12.38
12.12
