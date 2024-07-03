iifl-logo-icon 1
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Share Price

11.85
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:38:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.29
  • Day's High11.85
  • 52 Wk High12.14
  • Prev. Close11.29
  • Day's Low11.29
  • 52 Wk Low 4.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.62
  • P/E1.76
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value9.92
  • EPS6.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.44
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

11.29

Prev. Close

11.29

Turnover(Lac.)

0.62

Day's High

11.85

Day's Low

11.29

52 Week's High

12.14

52 Week's Low

4.55

Book Value

9.92

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.44

P/E

1.76

EPS

6.41

Divi. Yield

0

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.23%

Non-Promoter- 51.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.09

6.09

6.09

6.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.59

6.12

5.8

5.49

Net Worth

12.68

12.21

11.89

11.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.62

1.75

1.6

2.14

yoy growth (%)

163.17

9.24

-25

-61.89

Raw materials

-3.09

-0.01

-0.33

0

As % of sales

67.02

1.13

20.55

0

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.41

-0.28

-0.37

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.21

0.12

0.37

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.05

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.06

0.02

-0.13

Working capital

0.05

-0.12

0.52

0.77

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

163.17

9.24

-25

-61.89

Op profit growth

100.03

61.56

-45.72

-59.99

EBIT growth

101.96

66.65

-64.87

-36.51

Net profit growth

139.86

-6.9

-35.16

-39.65

No Record Found

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KMF Builders & Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Kavita Chadha

Chairman & Managing Director

Gorve Chadha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Behl

Independent Director

Chirag Salaria

Independent Director

Mani Suresh Babu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by KMF Builders & Developers Ltd

Summary

MF Builders & Developers Ltd was Incorporated in 1995. The Company is engaged in the construction activities and estate development.. Several residential projects have been undertaken in Delhi, Kalyan, near Mumbai, Kolkata, Himachal Pradesh, and Bangalore.The Company has completed residential projects including, Golf Manor at NAL Wind Tunnel Road and Royal Manor Off Airport Road, Behind Leela Palace Hotel in Bangalore. The other projects include a Star Hotel in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh and a residential apartment complex namely KMF Gardens at Kalyan, near Mumbai. It came out of public issue of 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4 crs in Jan.96. In 2010-11, the company started Residential Apartments Project at Mathura. It also started construction of Wing B of Purab Manor Project at Bangalore.
Company FAQs

What is the KMF Builders & Developers Ltd share price today?

The KMF Builders & Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd is ₹14.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd is 1.76 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KMF Builders & Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹12.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd?

KMF Builders & Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.37%, 3 Years at 23.12%, 1 Year at 107.54%, 6 Month at 44.93%, 3 Month at 27.28% and 1 Month at 13.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.23 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.77 %

