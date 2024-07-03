Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹11.29
Prev. Close₹11.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.62
Day's High₹11.85
Day's Low₹11.29
52 Week's High₹12.14
52 Week's Low₹4.55
Book Value₹9.92
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.44
P/E1.76
EPS6.41
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.09
6.09
6.09
6.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.59
6.12
5.8
5.49
Net Worth
12.68
12.21
11.89
11.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.62
1.75
1.6
2.14
yoy growth (%)
163.17
9.24
-25
-61.89
Raw materials
-3.09
-0.01
-0.33
0
As % of sales
67.02
1.13
20.55
0
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.41
-0.28
-0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.21
0.12
0.37
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.05
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.06
0.02
-0.13
Working capital
0.05
-0.12
0.52
0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
163.17
9.24
-25
-61.89
Op profit growth
100.03
61.56
-45.72
-59.99
EBIT growth
101.96
66.65
-64.87
-36.51
Net profit growth
139.86
-6.9
-35.16
-39.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Kavita Chadha
Chairman & Managing Director
Gorve Chadha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Behl
Independent Director
Chirag Salaria
Independent Director
Mani Suresh Babu
Reports by KMF Builders & Developers Ltd
Summary
MF Builders & Developers Ltd was Incorporated in 1995. The Company is engaged in the construction activities and estate development.. Several residential projects have been undertaken in Delhi, Kalyan, near Mumbai, Kolkata, Himachal Pradesh, and Bangalore.The Company has completed residential projects including, Golf Manor at NAL Wind Tunnel Road and Royal Manor Off Airport Road, Behind Leela Palace Hotel in Bangalore. The other projects include a Star Hotel in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh and a residential apartment complex namely KMF Gardens at Kalyan, near Mumbai. It came out of public issue of 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4 crs in Jan.96. In 2010-11, the company started Residential Apartments Project at Mathura. It also started construction of Wing B of Purab Manor Project at Bangalore.
The KMF Builders & Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd is ₹14.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd is 1.76 and 1.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KMF Builders & Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KMF Builders & Developers Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹12.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.37%, 3 Years at 23.12%, 1 Year at 107.54%, 6 Month at 44.93%, 3 Month at 27.28% and 1 Month at 13.13%.
