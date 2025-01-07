iifl-logo-icon 1
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.92
(-4.88%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:37:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.62

1.75

1.6

2.14

yoy growth (%)

163.17

9.24

-25

-61.89

Raw materials

-3.09

-0.01

-0.33

0

As % of sales

67.02

1.13

20.55

0

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.41

-0.28

-0.37

As % of sales

7.47

23.37

17.95

17.63

Other costs

-0.7

-1.08

-0.84

-1.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.2

61.94

52.32

69.7

Operating profit

0.47

0.23

0.14

0.27

OPM

10.29

13.54

9.16

12.65

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.05

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0.05

0.07

0.03

0.23

Profit before tax

0.42

0.21

0.12

0.37

Taxes

-0.07

-0.06

0.02

-0.13

Tax rate

-17.4

-31.22

22.12

-35.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.35

0.14

0.15

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.35

0.14

0.15

0.24

yoy growth (%)

139.86

-6.9

-35.16

-39.65

NPM

7.57

8.31

9.75

11.28

