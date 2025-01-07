Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.62
1.75
1.6
2.14
yoy growth (%)
163.17
9.24
-25
-61.89
Raw materials
-3.09
-0.01
-0.33
0
As % of sales
67.02
1.13
20.55
0
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.41
-0.28
-0.37
As % of sales
7.47
23.37
17.95
17.63
Other costs
-0.7
-1.08
-0.84
-1.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.2
61.94
52.32
69.7
Operating profit
0.47
0.23
0.14
0.27
OPM
10.29
13.54
9.16
12.65
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.05
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0.05
0.07
0.03
0.23
Profit before tax
0.42
0.21
0.12
0.37
Taxes
-0.07
-0.06
0.02
-0.13
Tax rate
-17.4
-31.22
22.12
-35.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.35
0.14
0.15
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.35
0.14
0.15
0.24
yoy growth (%)
139.86
-6.9
-35.16
-39.65
NPM
7.57
8.31
9.75
11.28
