KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.21
0.12
0.37
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.05
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.06
0.02
-0.13
Working capital
0.05
-0.12
0.52
0.77
Other operating items
Operating
0.33
-0.06
0.62
0.89
Capital expenditure
-0.13
0.59
-1.24
0
Free cash flow
0.2
0.52
-0.61
0.89
Equity raised
10.27
10.08
9.86
9.37
Investing
0.22
0
-0.25
-0.37
Financing
0.19
1.11
0.34
0.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.89
11.71
9.33
10.06
