|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the KMF Builders & Developers Limited held on Thursday 26th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the members of the company in their 29th AGM inter alia considered and approve the appointment of M/s Kalyanasundaram & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 005455S) as statutory auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
