KMF BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 at its Corporate Office situated at 508 Golf Manor NAK wind tunnel road murugesh playa Bangalore-560017 KA to consider the following Businesses: 1. To consider approve and take on record Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; Pursuant to Regulation 33 of theSEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, we submit herewith the below mentioned documents which were considered and approved by the board of directors at its meeting held on 14th November, 2024 1. Un audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 2.Statement of assets and liabilities as on 30th September, 2024 3. Limited review report for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

KMF BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 (1) (a) and 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. will be held on Saturday the 31st day of August 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company 508 Golf Manor NAL Wind Tunnel Road Murugesh Palya Bangalore-560017 Karnatak to consider and approve the following: 1. The Board has fix the day date time and venue of holding of Annual General Meeting of the Company and approval of draft notice along with the content thereof. 2. To take on record the Secretarial Audit Report. 3. To approve draft directors report corporate governance report and management discussion & analysis report along with the annexure(s) thereto and to approve the draft annual report of the company as a whole for the year ended on 31st March 2024 analysis report for the financial year 2023-24. This is with reference to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulation of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR). In this regard, we hereby intimate that the Board in its Meeting held today i.e. 31st August, 2024 which commenced at 15.30 pm and concluded at 18.30 pm have considered and approve (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.08.2024)

KMF BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 (1) (a) and 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. will be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company 508 Golf Manor NAL Wind Tunnel Road Murugesh Palya Bangalore-560017 Karnatak to consider and approve the following: 1. Unudited Standalone Financial Results in IND-AS format for the 1st Quarter along with Limited review Report of the auditor. 2. Other items with the permission of the Chairman Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company remained closed for all the Directors/officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from 01-07-2024 and will open after 48 hours of the announcement and intimation of the results by the Company to the Stock Exchanges. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 14th August, 2024 which commenced at 15.30 and concluded at 17.45 have considered and approved the followings: 1. The Board has approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results made in IND AS format for the quarter and year ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report issued by the statutory auditor of the company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

KMF BUILDERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s KMF Builders & Developers Ltd. will be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company 508 Golf Manor NAL Wind Tunnel Road Murugesh Palya Bangalore-560017 Karnatak to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results in IND-AS format for the 4th Quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-24. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company remained closed for all the Directors/officers/ Designated Employees of the Company from 01-04-2024 and will open after 48 hours of the announcement and intimation of the results by the Company to the Stock Exchanges. This is with reference to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulation of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR). In this regard, we hereby intimate that the Board in its Meeting held today i.e. 30th May, 2024 which commenced at 15:30 and concluded at 17:15 have considered and approved the followings: 1. the audited Financial Results made in IND AS Format for the quarter and year ended 31 .03.2024 along with Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. The Board took note of the compliances under SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 3. No dividend is recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company for the Year ended 31st March, 2024. 4. The Board has evaluated the performance of Directors and Committee members and expressed their satisfaction thereof (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

