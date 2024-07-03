iifl-logo-icon 1
KMF Builders & Developers Ltd Company Summary

13.07
(-4.95%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:05:00 PM

MF Builders & Developers Ltd was Incorporated in 1995. The Company is engaged in the construction activities and estate development.. Several residential projects have been undertaken in Delhi, Kalyan, near Mumbai, Kolkata, Himachal Pradesh, and Bangalore.The Company has completed residential projects including, Golf Manor at NAL Wind Tunnel Road and Royal Manor Off Airport Road, Behind Leela Palace Hotel in Bangalore. The other projects include a Star Hotel in Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh and a residential apartment complex namely KMF Gardens at Kalyan, near Mumbai. It came out of public issue of 40,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 4 crs in Jan.96. In 2010-11, the company started Residential Apartments Project at Mathura. It also started construction of Wing B of Purab Manor Project at Bangalore.

