To the Members of KMF Builders and Developers Limited

Your Directors, with great pleasure present the 26th Annual Report together with the audited statement of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS

PARTICULARS (Fig in Rs.) 2020-21 (Fig in Rs.) 2019-20 Income 46,229,000 17,565,817 Expenses 41,988,263 15,442,702 Profit (before tax) 4,240,737 2,123,115 Tax Expense 7,38,288 6,62,966 Profit /(Loss ) for the period 35,02,449 14,60,149 Other Comprehensive income 0 0 Total Period for the year 35,02,449 14,60,149

2. COVID -19 IMPACT:

The outbreak of Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India has resulted in slow down of economic activities. The Company has evaluated the impact of this pandemic on its business operations during the year ended March 31, 2021. The pandemic has materially impacted revenues of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2021.

The extent to which the pandemic will impact Companys results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including, among things, any new information concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact whether government mandated or elected by the Company. Given the uncertainty over the potential macro-economic condition, the impact of global health pandemic may be different from that estimated as at the approval of these financial statements and the Company will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.

3. DIVIDEND

In view of the business condition, during the year the Board of Directors of your Company regret their inability to recommend any dividend for the year ended on 31st March, 2021.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the Financial Year 2020-2021.

5. TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED AMOUNT TO IEPF

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, dividend and Refund of Share application Money due for refund which remains unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the date of its transfer to unpaid dividend/ unclaimed account is required to be transferred by the Company to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), established by the Central Government and there provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, no amount was due for transfer to IEPF.

6. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM

Your Companys equity shares are available for dematerialization through National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited. As on March 31, 2021, 87.35% of the equity shares of the Company were held in dematerialized form.

7. CHANGES IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There has been no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the Financial Year 2020-2021

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There were no material changes and commitments that occurred subsequent to the end of the financial year till the date of this report, which affects the financial position of the Company.

8. CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

There is no change in share capital structure of the Company during the financial Year 2020-2021

9. FIXED DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under apply

9. HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

Many initiatives have been taken to support business through organizational efficiently, process change support and various employee engagement programs which has helped the Organization to achieve higher productivity level. A significant effort has also been undertaken to develop leadership as well as functional capacities in order to meet future talent requirement.

The Companys HR process such as hiring and on-boarding, fair transparent on line performance evaluation and talent management process, state-of-the-art workmen development process and market assigned policies have been seen as benchmark practice in the Industry. The Employees are encouraged to express their views and are empowered to work independently. The Employees are given the opportunity to learn through various small project which make them look at initiatives from different perspectives and thus provide them with the platform to become result oriented. The Management of the Company enjoy cordial relation with its employees at all levels. The Board of Directors wish to place its highest appreciation for the contribution made by all the employees in achieving growth of the Company.

10. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary Company.

11. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The Company is committed to maintaining the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhering to the corporate governance requirements as set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. The report on Corporate Governance for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, as per regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms a part of this Annual Report. The requisite Certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to this Report. Although this is not applicable to company

12. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A detailed review of operations, performance and future outlook of the Company is covered under a Annexure A which forms part of this report.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(5) the Act, and based on the representations received from the management, the directors hereby confirm that:

i. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

ii. They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as

at March 31, 2021 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2021.

iii. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act and rules made thereunder, as amended, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv. They have prepared the annual accounts for financial year ended March 31, 2021on a going concern basis.

v. They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and have been operating efficiently.

vi. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

14. AUDITORS STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s C S Nagendra & Co, Chartered Accountants,(Firm Registration Number: 009486S) the

Statutory Auditor of the Company were appointed in the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the company held on 24th September, 2018 from conclusion of the said meeting until the conclusion of 27th Annual General Meeting (subject to ratification of their appointment by the members at every Annual General Meeting) at such remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors. The Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 have since been amended vide notification dated 7th May, 2018 of Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the requirement of ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors by the Members at every Annual General Meeting has been done away with. Accordingly, no ratification of Appointment of M/s C S Nagendra & Co Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company by the members is being sought in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

During the year, the Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they satisfy the Independence Criteria required under the Companies Act, 2013 and Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

M/s. C S Nagendra & Co have provided their consent and eligibility certificate under section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 to continue as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the remaining period of their tenure.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

As required under Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules thereunder, the Board appointed Mr. Deepak Sadhu, a firm of Company Secretaries in practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2020-2021 is annexed to this Report.

15. AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORT

There are no disqualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers in the Auditors and Secretarial Auditors Report.

The Board further confirms that the Company has complied with all the provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India

16. FRAUD REPORTING:

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act and Rules framed thereunder either to the Company or to the Central Government.

17. BOARDS RESPONSE ON THE REMARKS MADE BY STATUTORY AUDITORS AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

There were no qualifications, reservations and adverse remarks made by the statutory auditors in their Audit Report and by the Company Secretary in practice in their Secretarial Audit report.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as prescribed under Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, are set out in an Annexure-1 to this Report.

19. ANNUAL RETURN

In compliance with the provisions of section 134 (3)(a) of Companies Act, 2013 , the extract of Annual Return of the company as per Sub-Section (3) of Section 92 of the act is available on the company website of the company www.kmfbuilders.com

19. DEPOSIT FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

20. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KMPS APPOINTMENT OR RESIGNATION DURING THE YEAR

There is a change during the year.With deep regret, we report the sad demise of our Independent Director, Mr. Aniruddh Singh, on March 11, 2021. Your Directors would like to place on record their highest gratitude and appreciation for the guidance given by Mr. Aniruddh Singh to the Board during his tenure as a director.

Retirement

Mr. Kavita Chadha, Director, retires by rotation and being eligible, has offered her for re-appointment. The Board recommends the same for your approval.

The brief resume of the Directors seeking appointment in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, in Pursuance of Regulation 36(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to the Annual General Meeting Notice.

26. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

In accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company and the provisions of the Section 152(6)(e) of the Companies Act, Mrs. Kavita Chadha (DIN: 03304018) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offered herself for re-appointment Mr. Gorve Chadha (DIN: 06407884) - Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Malik - Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Priyanka Behl - Company Secretary and Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as at the date of this Report . Mr. Chirag Salaria and Mr. Mani Suresh Babu are Non Executive Directors of the company.

21. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received the necessary declaration from each Independent Director, in accordance_with Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he met the criteria of independence as laid out in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Regulation 16(1)(B) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience and expertise in the field of finance, strategy, auditing, tax, risk advisory, financial services and infrastructure and real estate industry and they hold the highest standards of integrity.

In compliance with the rule 6(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, all the independent directors have registered themselves withthe Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs. Since majority of the independent directors of the Company have served as directors or key managerial personnel in listed companies or in an unlisted public company having a paid-up share capital of Rs. 10 crore or more for a period not less than 10 years, they are not required to undertake the proficiency test as per rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

CEO / CFO CERTIFICATION:

As required by Regulation 17(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The CEO / CFO certificate for the financial year 2020-21 has been submitted to the Board and the copy thereof is contained in Annual Report as Annexure B.

23. BOARD DIVERSITY

A diverse Board enables efficient functioning through differences in perspective and skill, and also fosters differentiated thought processes at the back of varied industrial and management expertise, gender, knowledge and geographical background. The Board recognises the importance of a diverse composition and has adopted a Board Diversity Policy which sets out the approach to diversity.

24. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT ANDREMUNERATION:

The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act,is appended as Annexure III to this Report

25. BOARD EVALUATION

The performance of the whole-time Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel is evaluated at regular intervals (half yearly/ yearly) by the whole-time Directors/ Managing Director, as applicable. The performance evaluation of Independent Directors shall be

done by the Board, excluding the Director being evaluated, basis the contributions made to the Board deliberations on various matters including business strategy, financial strategy, operations, cost and risk management, etc., and suggestions given in this regard.

A separate meeting of the independent directors ("Annual ID meeting") was convened, which reviewed the performance of the Board (as a whole), the non-independent directors and the Chairman. Post the Annual ID meeting, the collective feedback of each of the Independent Directors was discussed by the Chairman of the NRC with the Boards Chairman covering performance of the Board as a whole; performance of the non-independent directors and performance of the Board Chairman.

Some of the key criteria for performance evaluation are as follows - Performance evaluation of Directors:

? Attendance at Board or Committee meetings

? Contribution at Board or Committee meetings

? Guidance/support to management outside Board/Committee meetings Performance evaluation of Board and Committees:

? Degree of fulfilment of key responsibilities

? Board Structure and composition

? Effectiveness of Board Processes, information and functioning

? Board culture and dynamics

? Quality of relationship between Board and Management

? Efficacy of communication with external stakeholders

26. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. The Board met six times during the financial year, the details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report which is annexed and forms a part of this report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

27. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The Board met 7 (Seven) times in the financial year ended July 31, 2020, September 15, 2021, November 29, 2020, December 17, 2020, February 12, 2021 March 02 ,2021 and March 11, 2021

28. COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company comprises of Independent and Executive members. , Board Elect Mr. Chirag Salaria as Chairman on the place of Mr. Aniruddh Singh, and Mr. Pradeep Kumar Malik .The Board has accepted all recommendations made by the Audit Committee during the year.

The composition and other relevant details of other board level committees i.e. Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee are disclosed separately in the Corporate Governance

Report which is annexed to and forms a part of this Report.

29. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

The Directors and members of Senior Management have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management of the Company. A declaration to this effect has been signed by Mr. Gorve Chadha, Managing Director and forms part of the Annual Report.

30. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

31. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the financial statement.

32. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company has not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction of material nature with any of the related parties which are in conflict with the interest of the Company. Related party disclosures are given in the notes to the financial statement.

33. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE COMPANYS GOING CONCERN STATUS AND OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the period under review, no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in the future.

34. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL

The Company had laid down guidelines, policies, procedures and structure to enable implementation of appropriate internal financial controls across the Company. These control processes enable and ensure the orderly and efficient conduct of companys business, including safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation & disclosure of financial statements.

32. RISK MANAGEMENT

The Risk Management is overseen by the Audit Committee of the Company on a continuous basis. The Committee oversees Companys process and policies for determining risk tolerance and review managements measurement and comparison of overall risk tolerance to established levels. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuous basis.

33. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has practice of conducting familiarization program of the independent directors as detailed in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

34. DISCLOSURE ON THE NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY PURSUANT TO SECTION 134(3) (e) AND SECTION 178 (3)

The policy of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, independence and other matters as provided under subsection (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of this Annual Report.

35. VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has established a vigil mechanism for Directors and employees to report their genuine concerns. For details, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report attached to this Report.

38. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

A Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee has been constituted in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act. This is not applicable on our company .

39. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 23 OF THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL), ACT, 2013

The Companys policy on prevention of sexual harassment of women provides for the protection of women employees at the workplace and for prevention and redressal of such complaints. There were no complaints pending for the redressal at the beginning of the year and no complaints received during the financial year.

40. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act and Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 . The information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act read with Rule 5(2)&(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is available for inspection by the Members at registered office of the Company during business hours on working days up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary, whereupon a copy would be sent.

42. PARTICULARS OF REMUNERATION

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Act and the Rules made there-under, in respect of employees of the Company, is follows:-

(a) ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median remuneration of the employees of the company for the financial year;

(Amount in Rs.)

S. No. Name Designation CTC Median Employee salary Ratio 1. Gorve Chadha Managing Director 12,00,000 604000 1.9:1 2. Pradeep Kumar Malik CFO 4,00,00 604000 .66:1

(b) the percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary or Manager, if any, in the financial year; -. There is no increase in the remuneration of Company Secretary.

(c) the percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year - There was average in the median remuneration of employees in the financial year.

(d) the number of permanent employees on the rolls of company: There were 12 permanent employees on the rolls of Company as on March 31, 2021.

(e) the explanation on the relationship between average increase in remuneration and company performance; -

^F) comparison ofthe remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel against the performance of the

company;

Particulars Amount (Rs.) Remuneration of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) during financial year 2020-2021 (aggregated) 15,48,000 Revenue from operations 46,22,9000 Remuneration (as % of revenue) 3.3% Profit before tax (PBT) 42,40,737 Remuneration (as % of PBT) 36.5

(g) variations in the market capitalisation of the Company, price earnings ratio as at the closing date of the current financial year and previous financial year and percentage increase over decrease in the market quotations of the shares of the Company in comparison to the rate at which the Company came out with the last public offer in case of listed companies, and in case of unlisted companies, the variations in the net worth of the Company as at the close of the current financial year and previous financial year; -

Particulars Unit As at 01st April 20 As at 31st Mar 21 Variation Closing rate of share at BSE Rs. 1.72 5.09 (82.5%) EPS (Consolidated) Rs. 0.12 0.29 -22.9

(h) average percentile increase already made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the last financial year and its comparison with the percentile increase in the managerial remuneration and justification thereof and point out if there are any exceptional circumstances for increase in the managerial remuneration -

There is no average increase in salaries of employees in 2020-2021 except managing director remuneration. There is no increase in the salary of Company secretary in the managerial remuneration for the financial year .

(i) Comparison of each remuneration of the Key Managerial Personnel against the performance of the Company

Particulars Managing Director Chief Financial Officer Company Secretary Remuneration 12,00,000 40000 308000 Revenue 46229000 46229000 46229000 Remuneration (as % of revenue) 2.57 0.08 0.66 Profits before tax (PBT) 42,40,73 742,40,737 42,40,737 Remuneration (as % of PBT) 28.2 .94 7.26

(j) The key parameters for any variable component of remuneration availed by the directors;

There is no variable component in the remuneration availed by the Directors.

(k) The ratio of the remuneration of the highest paid director to that of the employees who are not directors but receive remuneration in excess of the highest paid director during the year;

Managing Director is the highest paid Director. No employee received remuneration higher than the Managing Director .

(l) Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company

It is hereby affirmed that the remuneration paid during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2021 is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

39. PECUNIARY RELATIONSHIP OR TRANSACTIONS OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

During the year, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company.

40. LISTING

The Equity shares of your company were listed at Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and Delhi Stock Exchange Limited. However, the Delhi Stock Exchange Limited has been de-recognized as a Stock Exchange during the year, so, presently the Company is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Limited only. The Company has paid listing fees to the Bombay Stock Exchange for the year 2020-2021.

41. STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

None of the Directors of your Company are disqualified as per provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Your Directors have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.

42. APPRECIATION

Yours Directors wish to extend their appreciation to business associates for their support and contribution during the year. Yours Directors would also like to thank the employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers, alliance partners and bankers for the continued support given by them to the Company and their confidence reposed in the management.

The Directors also acknowledge the hard work, dedication and commitment of the employees.

By order of the Board of Directors Place: Delhi Gorve Chadha Date: 13-08-2021 (Chairman & Managing Director) DIN:06407884 Add: - U-2 Green Park Main Delhi-110016

FORM NO. MGT 9

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Company (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014

As on financial year ended on 31.03.2021

I. REGISTRATION & OTHER DETAILS:

1. CIN L45203KA1995PLC017422 2. Registration Date 21.03.1995 3. Name of the Company KMF BUILDERS AND DEVELOPERS LIMITED 4. Category/Sub-category of the Company COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES 5. Address of the Registered office & contact details FLAT NO. 508, GOLF MANOR, NAL WIND TUNNEL ROAD, MURGESHPALYA, BANGALORE-560017, 25238007,41486142-43 6. Whether listed company fYes/No] YES 7. Name, Address & contact details of the Registrar & Transfer Agent, if any. ALANKIT ASSIGNMENTS LIMITED, 205-208 ANARKALI COMPLEX JHANDEWALAN EXTENSION NEW DELHI -110055 TEL: 011-42541234

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY (All the business activities contributing 10 % or more of the total turnover of the company shall be stated!

S. No. Name and Description of main products / services NIC Code of the Product/service % to total turnover of the company 1 DEVELOPMENT AND CONSTRUCTION OF PROPOERTIES 410 100%

III. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company has no holding, subsidiary and associates companies as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

IV. SHARE HOLDING PATTERN (Equity Share Capital Breakup as percentage of Total Equity)

A. Category-wise Share Holding

Category of Shareholders No. of Shares held at the beginning of the year [01.04.2020] No. of Shares held at the end of the year [31.03.2021] % Change during the year Demat Physic al Total %of Total Shares Demat Physical Total % of Total Shares A. Promoters fll Indian a) Individual/ HUF 4082700 0 4082700 33.514 4082700 0 4082700 33.514 0 b] Central Govt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c] State Govt(s) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 d) Bodies Corp. 1793100 0 1793100 14.7 1793100 0 1793100 14.7 0 e) Banks / FI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 f) Any other 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-Total (A)(1) 5875800 0 5875800 48.23 5875800 0 5875800 48.23 0 (2) Foreign a) Individuals (Non-Resident Individuals / Foreign Individuals) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b) Bodies Corporate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c) Institutions 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

d] Qualified Foreign Investor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 e] Any Other (specify] 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-Total (A)(2) 0 0 0 0 0 Total shareholding of Promoter (A) 5875800 0 5875800 48.23 5875800 0 5875800 48.23 0 B. Public Shareholding 1. Institutions a] Mutual Funds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 b) Banks / FI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 c) Central Govt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 d] State Govtfs] 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 e) Venture Capital Funds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 f) Insurance Companies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 S) Fils 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 hi Foreign Venture Capital Funds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 i) Others (specify] 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-total (B)(1):- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Non-Institutions a] Bodies Corp. i] Indian 1958757 343800 2302557 18.90 1179185 343800 1522985 12.50 (3.86 ) ii] Overseas 0 0 0 0 b] Individuals i) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital up to Rs. 2 lakh 884119 642600 1526719 12.53 581866 574400 1156266 9.49 (3.04 ) ii) Individual shareholders holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 2akh 1922524 554400 2476924 20.33 3004349 622600 3626949 29.77 9.44 c] Others (specify] 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Non Resident Indians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Overseas Corporate Bodies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Foreign Nationals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Clearing Members 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Trusts 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Foreign Bodies - D R 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sub-total (B)(2):- 47,65,401 15,40,801 6306200 51.77 47,65,400 15,40,800 6306200 51.77 0 Total Public Shareholding (B)=(B)(1) + (B)(2) 47,65,401 15,40,801 6306200 51.77 47,65,400 15,40,800 6306200 51.77 0 C. Shares held by Custodian for GDRs&ADRs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Grand Total (A+B+C) 10,641,21 0 15,40,801 1,21,82,00 100 10,641,20 15,40,800 1,21,82,000 100 0

ET Shareholding of Promoter-

s. No. Shareholders Name Shareholding at the beginning of the year Shareholding at the end of the year No. of Shares % oftotal Shares of the company % ofShares Pledged / encumbered to total shares No. of Shares % oftotal Shares of the company % ofShares Pledged / encumbered to total shares % Change 1 Mr. Gorve Chadha 1159000 9.719 0 1159000 9.719 0 0 2 Ms. Manisha Chadha 992100 8.14 0 992100 8.14 0 0 3 Mr. Pradeep Kumar Malik 4,20,200 3.449 0 4,20,200 3.449 0 0 4 Mrs. Satyawati Chadha 4,31,000 3.54 0 4,31,000 3.54 0 0 5 Mrs. Kavita Chadha 10,80,400 8.87 0 10,80,400 8.87 0 0 6 M/s. KMF Securities Ltd. 1793100 14.7 0 17,93,100 14.7 0 0

C) Change in Promoters Shareholding including Increase / Decrease in each of the Promoters Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase / decrease (please specify, if there is no change)

S. No. Name of the Shareholders Shareholding at the beginning of the year as on 01.04.2020 Shareholding at the end of the year as on 31.03.2021 % change in shareholding during the year Reason for Change No. of shares % of total shares of the company No. of shares % oftotal shares ofthe company 1. Mr. Gorve Chadha 1159000 9.719 1159000 9.719 0 No change 2. Ms. Manisha Chadha 992100 8.14 992100 8.14 0 No change 3. Mr. Pradeep Kumar Malik 4,20,200 3.449 4,20,200 3.449 0 No change 4. Mrs. Satyawati Chadha 4,31,000 3.54 4,31,000 3.54 0 No change 5. Mrs. Kavita Chadha 10,80,400 8.87 10,80,400 8.87 0 No change 8. M/s. KMF Securities 1793100 14.7 17,93,100 14.7 0 No change

D) Shareholding Pattern of top ten Shareholders:

(Other than Directors, Promoters and Holders of GDRs and ADRs):

Name of the Shareholders Shareholding at the beginning of the year as on 01.04.2020 Change in Shareholding during the year Shareholding at the end of the year as on 31.03.2021 No. of shares % oftotal shares ofthe company No. of shares % oftotal shares of the company No. of shares % oftotal shares of the company MohitSansanwal 460002 3.77 350000 2.87 810002 6.65 KMT properties private limited 1006259 8.26 1200 .009 1007459 8.269 Raman Sashidharan Nair 0 0 594096 4.87 594096 4.87 Surender /kumar HUF 938900 7.71 (938900) (7.71) 0 0 Hitesh Ramji Javeri 3,80,000 3.12 0 0 3,80,000 3.12 Anagram Securities Limited 3,39,000 2.78 0 0 3,39,000 2.78 Anashusain Shaikh 0 0 0 0 225229 1.84 Rasiklal Kasalchnad Shah 138800 1.13 0 0 138800 1.13 Kamlesh Balchand Shah 139400 1.15 0 0 139400 1.15 Harsha Hitesh laveri 2,24,000 1.84 0 0 2,24,000 1.84

E) Shareholding ofDirectors and Key Managerial Personnel including Date wise Increase /Decrease in Directors Shareholding during the year specifying the reasons for increase / decrease (please specify, if there is no change)

Name Shareholding Date Increase/ Decrease in Shareholding Cumulative Shareholding during the year Reason for Change No. of Shares at the beginning (01.04.2020) / end of the year (31.03.2021) % oftotal shares of the company No. of shares % of total shares ofthe company Mr. Gorve Chadha 11,59,000 9.5 01.04.2020 - Nil movement during the year 11,59,000 9.5 11,59,000 9.5 31.03.2021 Mrs. Kavita Chadha 10,80,400 8.87 01.04.2020 - Nil movement during the year 10,80,400 8.87 10,80,400 8.87 31.03.2021 Mr. Pradeep Kumar Malik 4,20,200 3.45 01.04.2020 Nil movement during the year - 4,20,200 3.45 31.03.2021 4,20,200 3.45 Mr. Chirag Salaria 0 0 01.04.2020 Nil movement during the year - 0 0 31.03.2021 0 0 Mr. Aniruddh Singh* 0 0 01.04.2020 Nil movement during the - 0 0 31.03.2021 0 0 Ms. Priyanka Behl 0 0 01.04.2020 Nil movement during the year - 0 0 31.03.2021 0 0

VI. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL- A. Remuneration to Managing Director, Whole-time Directors and/or Manager:

SN. Particulars of Remuneration Name of MD/WTD/ Manager Total Amount (Rs.) Mr. Grove Chadha Mr. Pradeep Kumar Malik 1 Gross salary (a) Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 12,00,000 40,000 12,40,000/- (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 (c) Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3) Income-tax Act, 1961 2 Stock Option - - - 3 Sweat Equity - - - 4 Commission - - - - as % of profit - - - Others, specify... - - - 5 Others, please specify - - - Total (A) 12,00,000 40,000 12,40,000/- Ceiling as per the Act

B. Remuneration to other directors

SN. Particulars of Remuneration Name of Directors Total Amount CHIRAG SALARIA ANIRUDDH SINGH* 1 Independent Directors - - - Fee for attending board committee meetings - Commission - - - Others, please specify - - Total fl] - - - 2 Other Non-Executive Directors - - - Fee for attending board committee meetings . _ _ Commission . _ _ Others, please specify - - - Total [2] . . Total [B]=[l+2] - Total Managerial Remuneration - - Overall Ceiling as per the Act - - .

C. REMUNERATION TO KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL OTHER THAN MD/MANAGER/WTD

SN Particulars of Remuneration Key Managerial Personnel Company Secretary Total (Rs.) 1 Gross salary 3,08,000 3,08,000 (a] Salary as per provisions contained in section 17(1) of the Income-tax Act, 1961 " (b) Value of perquisites u/s 17(2) Income-tax Act, 1961 - - (c] Profits in lieu of salary under section 17(3] Income-tax Act, 1961 " " 2 Stock Option - - 3 Sweat Equity - - 4 Commission - - - as % of profit - - others, specify... - - 5 Others, please specify - - Total 3,08,000 3,08,000

VII. PENALTIES / PUNISHMENT/ COMPOUNDING OF OFFENCES: