Kome-on Communication Ltd Balance Sheet

1.59
(-4.79%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

15.01

15.01

15.01

15.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.86

-0.56

-0.36

-0.21

Net Worth

13.15

14.45

14.65

14.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.15

14.45

14.65

14.8

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.14

14.37

14.56

14.79

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

13.26

14.39

14.59

14.8

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

-2,046.65

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.02

-0.01

0

Cash

0.02

0.08

0.08

0.01

Total Assets

13.16

14.45

14.64

14.8

