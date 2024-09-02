Kome-on Communication Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
15.01
15.01
15.01
15.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.86
-0.56
-0.36
-0.21
Net Worth
13.15
14.45
14.65
14.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.15
14.45
14.65
14.8
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.14
14.37
14.56
14.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
13.26
14.39
14.59
14.8
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
-2,046.65
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.02
-0.01
0
Cash
0.02
0.08
0.08
0.01
Total Assets
13.16
14.45
14.64
14.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.