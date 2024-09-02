iifl-logo-icon 1
Kome-on Communication Ltd Peer Comparison

1.59
(-4.79%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

KOME-ON COMMUNICATION LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

849.25

18.233,467.64546.941.971,276.11262.71

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,646.05

016,163.11-176.201,137.3747.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

140.05

24.2313,452.07112.520.712,000.65104.17

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

673.45

65.9612,998.2237.310.59172.9670.02

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

706.75

62.889,034.543.560.8573.9214.03

