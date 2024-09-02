Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
849.25
|18.2
|33,467.64
|546.94
|1.97
|1,276.11
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,646.05
|0
|16,163.11
|-176.2
|0
|1,137.3
|747.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
140.05
|24.23
|13,452.07
|112.52
|0.71
|2,000.65
|104.17
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
673.45
|65.96
|12,998.22
|37.31
|0.59
|172.96
|70.02
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
706.75
|62.88
|9,034.5
|43.56
|0.85
|73.92
|14.03
