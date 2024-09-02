iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kome-on Communication Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.59
(-4.79%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kome-on Communication Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-100

-102.91

53.16

-13.04

Raw materials

0

-0.85

-0.01

0.04

As % of sales

0

47,948.15

18.33

106.25

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

As % of sales

0

2,046.65

37.12

43.26

Other costs

-0.11

-0.13

-0.09

-0.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

7,578.75

147.82

389.32

Operating profit

-0.14

-1.02

-0.06

-0.09

OPM

0

57,673.56

-103.28

-226.34

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.09

Profit before tax

-0.14

-1.02

-0.05

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-30.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

-1.02

-0.05

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

-1.02

-0.05

0

yoy growth (%)

-85.72

1,666.25

-1,964.36

-0.12

NPM

0

57,673.56

-95.04

7.8

Kome-on Commun. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kome-on Communication Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.