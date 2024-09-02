Kome-on Communication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
-1.02
-0.05
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-1.74
-0.55
0.29
Other operating items
Operating
-0.13
-2.76
-0.6
0.29
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.11
-0.63
Free cash flow
-0.13
-2.76
-0.71
-0.33
Equity raised
-0.42
1.77
2.03
2.02
Investing
0
-0.3
0
0
Financing
0
0.32
0.4
0.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.55
-0.97
1.72
2.35
