Summary

Kome-on Communication Limited was incorporated on 3rd February, 1994. The Company operates its business in the field of entertainment industry by providing consultation to various production houses and also operates in the area of developing and marketing serials; feature films software for electronic channels also lets out studio equipments related to entertainment.In 2014-15, the Company rendered their professional expertise consultancy in developing software on demand also was able to sublet the video rights for short term to interested client from the stock of programs with their Company.

Read More