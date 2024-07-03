iifl-logo-icon 1
Kome-on Communication Ltd Share Price

1.59
(-4.79%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open1.7
  • Day's High1.74
  • 52 Wk High2.7
  • Prev. Close1.67
  • Day's Low1.59
  • 52 Wk Low 1.57
  • Turnover (lac)2.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.39
  • Div. Yield0
Kome-on Communication Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

1.7

Prev. Close

1.67

Turnover(Lac.)

2.98

Day's High

1.74

Day's Low

1.59

52 Week's High

2.7

52 Week's Low

1.57

Book Value

8.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kome-on Communication Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2023

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kome-on Communication Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kome-on Communication Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:58 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.01%

Non-Promoter- 99.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kome-on Communication Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

15.01

15.01

15.01

15.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.86

-0.56

-0.36

-0.21

Net Worth

13.15

14.45

14.65

14.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-100

-102.91

53.16

-13.04

Raw materials

0

-0.85

-0.01

0.04

As % of sales

0

47,948.15

18.33

106.25

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

-1.02

-0.05

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-1.74

-0.55

0.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-102.91

53.16

-13.04

Op profit growth

-85.72

1,525.33

-30.1

-3.3

EBIT growth

-85.72

1,666.25

-1,404.65

-5.58

Net profit growth

-85.72

1,666.25

-1,964.36

-0.12

Kome-on Communication Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

849.25

18.233,467.64546.941.971,276.11262.71

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,646.05

016,163.11-176.201,137.3747.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

140.05

24.2313,452.07112.520.712,000.65104.17

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

673.45

65.9612,998.2237.310.59172.9670.02

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

706.75

62.889,034.543.560.8573.9214.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kome-on Communication Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Badri Prasad Joshi

Chairman & MD & CFO

Ashish Rajeshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Apeksha Manoj Jadhav

Independent Director

Ajay Suresh Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kome-on Communication Ltd

Summary

Kome-on Communication Limited was incorporated on 3rd February, 1994. The Company operates its business in the field of entertainment industry by providing consultation to various production houses and also operates in the area of developing and marketing serials; feature films software for electronic channels also lets out studio equipments related to entertainment.In 2014-15, the Company rendered their professional expertise consultancy in developing software on demand also was able to sublet the video rights for short term to interested client from the stock of programs with their Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Kome-on Communication Ltd share price today?

The Kome-on Communication Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.59 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kome-on Communication Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kome-on Communication Ltd is ₹2.39 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kome-on Communication Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kome-on Communication Ltd is 0 and 0.18 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kome-on Communication Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kome-on Communication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kome-on Communication Ltd is ₹1.57 and ₹2.7 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Kome-on Communication Ltd?

Kome-on Communication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.86%, 3 Years at -8.12%, 1 Year at -22.06%, 6 Month at -20.90%, 3 Month at -6.47% and 1 Month at -4.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kome-on Communication Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kome-on Communication Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.98 %

