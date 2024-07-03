Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹1.7
Prev. Close₹1.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.98
Day's High₹1.74
Day's Low₹1.59
52 Week's High₹2.7
52 Week's Low₹1.57
Book Value₹8.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
15.01
15.01
15.01
15.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.86
-0.56
-0.36
-0.21
Net Worth
13.15
14.45
14.65
14.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.06
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-100
-102.91
53.16
-13.04
Raw materials
0
-0.85
-0.01
0.04
As % of sales
0
47,948.15
18.33
106.25
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
-1.02
-0.05
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-1.74
-0.55
0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-102.91
53.16
-13.04
Op profit growth
-85.72
1,525.33
-30.1
-3.3
EBIT growth
-85.72
1,666.25
-1,404.65
-5.58
Net profit growth
-85.72
1,666.25
-1,964.36
-0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
849.25
|18.2
|33,467.64
|546.94
|1.97
|1,276.11
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,646.05
|0
|16,163.11
|-176.2
|0
|1,137.3
|747.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
140.05
|24.23
|13,452.07
|112.52
|0.71
|2,000.65
|104.17
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
673.45
|65.96
|12,998.22
|37.31
|0.59
|172.96
|70.02
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
706.75
|62.88
|9,034.5
|43.56
|0.85
|73.92
|14.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Badri Prasad Joshi
Chairman & MD & CFO
Ashish Rajeshbhai Patel
Independent Director
Apeksha Manoj Jadhav
Independent Director
Ajay Suresh Yadav
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kome-on Communication Ltd
Summary
Kome-on Communication Limited was incorporated on 3rd February, 1994. The Company operates its business in the field of entertainment industry by providing consultation to various production houses and also operates in the area of developing and marketing serials; feature films software for electronic channels also lets out studio equipments related to entertainment.In 2014-15, the Company rendered their professional expertise consultancy in developing software on demand also was able to sublet the video rights for short term to interested client from the stock of programs with their Company.
The Kome-on Communication Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.59 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kome-on Communication Ltd is ₹2.39 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Kome-on Communication Ltd is 0 and 0.18 as of 02 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kome-on Communication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kome-on Communication Ltd is ₹1.57 and ₹2.7 as of 02 Sep ‘24
Kome-on Communication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.86%, 3 Years at -8.12%, 1 Year at -22.06%, 6 Month at -20.90%, 3 Month at -6.47% and 1 Month at -4.22%.
