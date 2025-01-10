Konndor Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.67
3.03
2.77
2.17
Net Worth
9.17
8.53
8.27
7.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.17
8.53
8.27
7.67
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.09
0.11
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.22
0.34
0.34
Networking Capital
8.81
7.68
7.34
7.21
Inventories
0
0.1
0
0.4
Inventory Days
16
Sundry Debtors
1.1
0.46
0.64
1.62
Debtor Days
64.83
Other Current Assets
8.34
7.48
7.05
6.66
Sundry Creditors
-0.51
-0.21
0
-1.43
Creditor Days
57.23
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.15
-0.35
-0.04
Cash
0.08
0.55
0.48
0.01
Total Assets
9.19
8.54
8.27
7.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.