Konndor Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

11.75
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.67

3.03

2.77

2.17

Net Worth

9.17

8.53

8.27

7.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.17

8.53

8.27

7.67

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.09

0.11

0.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.22

0.22

0.34

0.34

Networking Capital

8.81

7.68

7.34

7.21

Inventories

0

0.1

0

0.4

Inventory Days

16

Sundry Debtors

1.1

0.46

0.64

1.62

Debtor Days

64.83

Other Current Assets

8.34

7.48

7.05

6.66

Sundry Creditors

-0.51

-0.21

0

-1.43

Creditor Days

57.23

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.15

-0.35

-0.04

Cash

0.08

0.55

0.48

0.01

Total Assets

9.19

8.54

8.27

7.68

