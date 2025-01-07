iifl-logo-icon 1
Konndor Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.3
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.11

12.1

51.74

58.61

yoy growth (%)

-24.65

-76.6

-11.73

278.41

Raw materials

-8.15

-11.38

-50.89

-58.11

As % of sales

89.38

94.09

98.36

99.13

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.22

-0.33

-0.09

As % of sales

1.97

1.81

0.64

0.15

Other costs

-0.73

-0.52

-0.53

-0.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.06

4.34

1.04

0.54

Operating profit

0.05

-0.03

-0.02

0.09

OPM

0.57

-0.25

-0.04

0.16

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.11

0

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.03

0.09

0.09

Taxes

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.13

Tax rate

-45.3

53.49

-24.81

-143.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

-0.04

0.07

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

-0.04

0.07

-0.04

yoy growth (%)

-147.74

-168.5

-275.33

5.67

NPM

0.25

-0.4

0.13

-0.06

