Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.11
12.1
51.74
58.61
yoy growth (%)
-24.65
-76.6
-11.73
278.41
Raw materials
-8.15
-11.38
-50.89
-58.11
As % of sales
89.38
94.09
98.36
99.13
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.22
-0.33
-0.09
As % of sales
1.97
1.81
0.64
0.15
Other costs
-0.73
-0.52
-0.53
-0.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.06
4.34
1.04
0.54
Operating profit
0.05
-0.03
-0.02
0.09
OPM
0.57
-0.25
-0.04
0.16
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.11
0
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.03
0.09
0.09
Taxes
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.13
Tax rate
-45.3
53.49
-24.81
-143.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
-0.04
0.07
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
-0.04
0.07
-0.04
yoy growth (%)
-147.74
-168.5
-275.33
5.67
NPM
0.25
-0.4
0.13
-0.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.