Konndor Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.03
0.09
0.09
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.13
Working capital
0.24
-0.41
-0.3
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
0.25
-0.45
-0.22
-0.08
Capital expenditure
0.12
0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
0.37
-0.44
-0.22
-0.08
Equity raised
4.28
4.37
4.23
4.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.65
3.92
4.01
4.24
