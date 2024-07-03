iifl-logo-icon 1
Konndor Industries Ltd Share Price

11.2
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.3
  • Day's High12.3
  • 52 Wk High19.67
  • Prev. Close11.78
  • Day's Low11.2
  • 52 Wk Low 7.3
  • Turnover (lac)0.76
  • P/E7.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.86
  • EPS1.61
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Konndor Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.3

Prev. Close

11.78

Turnover(Lac.)

0.76

Day's High

12.3

Day's Low

11.2

52 Week's High

19.67

52 Week's Low

7.3

Book Value

17.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.18

P/E

7.32

EPS

1.61

Divi. Yield

0

Konndor Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Oct, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Konndor Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Konndor Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Konndor Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.5

5.5

5.5

5.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.67

3.03

2.77

2.17

Net Worth

9.17

8.53

8.27

7.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.11

12.1

51.74

58.61

yoy growth (%)

-24.65

-76.6

-11.73

278.41

Raw materials

-8.15

-11.38

-50.89

-58.11

As % of sales

89.38

94.09

98.36

99.13

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.22

-0.33

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

-0.03

0.09

0.09

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.13

Working capital

0.24

-0.41

-0.3

-0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.65

-76.6

-11.73

278.41

Op profit growth

-271.94

37.32

-123.63

-330.24

EBIT growth

-233.98

-133.4

0.21

-338.77

Net profit growth

-147.74

-168.5

-275.33

5.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Konndor Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Konndor Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Udit Vora

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Shashikant Thakar

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Gupta

Director & CFO

Sanoshkumar Pandey

Independent Director

Ananya Acharya

Independent Director

Jignesh Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Konndor Industries Ltd

Summary

Konndor Industries Ltd (Formerly known Contech (India) Private Limited) was incorporated on March 23, 1983 with the object of providing consultancy services in the field of data processing, computer micro-processor process control instruments, telecommunication, mass communication, design and development for chemical, power, computer instrumentation and tele-communication industries. The Company became a Deemed Public Company w.e.f. 01st July 1993. Thereafter, the Company reconverted into a Private limited Company w.e.f. 17th April, 1995. and further got converted into a Public Limited Company w.e.f. 08th November, 1999 and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to M/S Contech (India) Private Limited w.e.f. 17th November, 1999. The Company started the activities relating to packing material by trading of packing material paper of various kinds since year 2007-08. Prior to this, it was in the business of software development of telecom technologies, business applications and embedded solutions. At present it offers services in three strategic areas of software technologies of E-commerce and Business Applications, Control and Real Time Applications, and Telecom Technologies. The development processes of the company are certified as ISO 9001 compliant.The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary company titled Contech Technologies America Inc. incorporated in USA in July, 1999 with an capital of US $ 5000. The name of the subsidiary was changed to Contech America
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Konndor Industries Ltd share price today?

The Konndor Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Konndor Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Konndor Industries Ltd is ₹6.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Konndor Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Konndor Industries Ltd is 7.32 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Konndor Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Konndor Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Konndor Industries Ltd is ₹7.3 and ₹19.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Konndor Industries Ltd?

Konndor Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.49%, 3 Years at 19.29%, 1 Year at 12.30%, 6 Month at 12.19%, 3 Month at 13.27% and 1 Month at -25.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Konndor Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Konndor Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Konndor Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

