Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹12.3
Prev. Close₹11.78
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.76
Day's High₹12.3
Day's Low₹11.2
52 Week's High₹19.67
52 Week's Low₹7.3
Book Value₹17.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.18
P/E7.32
EPS1.61
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.5
5.5
5.5
5.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.67
3.03
2.77
2.17
Net Worth
9.17
8.53
8.27
7.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.11
12.1
51.74
58.61
yoy growth (%)
-24.65
-76.6
-11.73
278.41
Raw materials
-8.15
-11.38
-50.89
-58.11
As % of sales
89.38
94.09
98.36
99.13
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.22
-0.33
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
-0.03
0.09
0.09
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.13
Working capital
0.24
-0.41
-0.3
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.65
-76.6
-11.73
278.41
Op profit growth
-271.94
37.32
-123.63
-330.24
EBIT growth
-233.98
-133.4
0.21
-338.77
Net profit growth
-147.74
-168.5
-275.33
5.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Udit Vora
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Shashikant Thakar
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Gupta
Director & CFO
Sanoshkumar Pandey
Independent Director
Ananya Acharya
Independent Director
Jignesh Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Konndor Industries Ltd
Summary
Konndor Industries Ltd (Formerly known Contech (India) Private Limited) was incorporated on March 23, 1983 with the object of providing consultancy services in the field of data processing, computer micro-processor process control instruments, telecommunication, mass communication, design and development for chemical, power, computer instrumentation and tele-communication industries. The Company became a Deemed Public Company w.e.f. 01st July 1993. Thereafter, the Company reconverted into a Private limited Company w.e.f. 17th April, 1995. and further got converted into a Public Limited Company w.e.f. 08th November, 1999 and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to M/S Contech (India) Private Limited w.e.f. 17th November, 1999. The Company started the activities relating to packing material by trading of packing material paper of various kinds since year 2007-08. Prior to this, it was in the business of software development of telecom technologies, business applications and embedded solutions. At present it offers services in three strategic areas of software technologies of E-commerce and Business Applications, Control and Real Time Applications, and Telecom Technologies. The development processes of the company are certified as ISO 9001 compliant.The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary company titled Contech Technologies America Inc. incorporated in USA in July, 1999 with an capital of US $ 5000. The name of the subsidiary was changed to Contech America
Read More
The Konndor Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Konndor Industries Ltd is ₹6.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Konndor Industries Ltd is 7.32 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Konndor Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Konndor Industries Ltd is ₹7.3 and ₹19.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Konndor Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.49%, 3 Years at 19.29%, 1 Year at 12.30%, 6 Month at 12.19%, 3 Month at 13.27% and 1 Month at -25.63%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.