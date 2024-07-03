Summary

Konndor Industries Ltd (Formerly known Contech (India) Private Limited) was incorporated on March 23, 1983 with the object of providing consultancy services in the field of data processing, computer micro-processor process control instruments, telecommunication, mass communication, design and development for chemical, power, computer instrumentation and tele-communication industries. The Company became a Deemed Public Company w.e.f. 01st July 1993. Thereafter, the Company reconverted into a Private limited Company w.e.f. 17th April, 1995. and further got converted into a Public Limited Company w.e.f. 08th November, 1999 and consequently, the name of the Company was changed to M/S Contech (India) Private Limited w.e.f. 17th November, 1999. The Company started the activities relating to packing material by trading of packing material paper of various kinds since year 2007-08. Prior to this, it was in the business of software development of telecom technologies, business applications and embedded solutions. At present it offers services in three strategic areas of software technologies of E-commerce and Business Applications, Control and Real Time Applications, and Telecom Technologies. The development processes of the company are certified as ISO 9001 compliant.The company has set up a wholly owned subsidiary company titled Contech Technologies America Inc. incorporated in USA in July, 1999 with an capital of US $ 5000. The name of the subsidiary was changed to Contech America

