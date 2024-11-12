iifl-logo-icon 1
Konndor Industries Ltd Board Meeting

13.9
(4.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:24:00 AM

Konndor Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Unaudited Results for the quarter ended on 30/09/2024 Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024, Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 To approve the Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended on 31st March 2024 To approve Notice to convene 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company To consider alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for year ended on 31/03/2024 Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited results for quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of unaudited results for the quarter ended on 31/12/2023 Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

