Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Unaudited Results for the quarter ended on 30/09/2024 Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider, approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024, Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 To approve the Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended on 31st March 2024 To approve Notice to convene 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company To consider alteration in Memorandum and Articles of Association Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for year ended on 31/03/2024 Konndor Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited results for quarter and year ended on 31/03/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024