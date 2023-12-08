|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Dec 2023
|8 Jan 2024
|Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on January 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/12/2023) Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication KRISHNA DEFENCE AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 08-Jan-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16/12/2023) Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2023) Krishna Defence And Allied Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 08, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2023)
