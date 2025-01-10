iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

61.08
(-9.08%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.66

1.13

1.16

1.32

Net Worth

11.46

11.93

11.96

12.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.07

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.02

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.48

12.02

11.96

12.12

Fixed Assets

7.94

5.89

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

8.29

10.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.23

3.65

3.61

2.1

Inventories

1.22

0.55

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0.28

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.29

4.24

5.34

2.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.51

0

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.38

-0.91

-1.73

-0.01

Cash

0.31

2.48

0.06

0.01

Total Assets

11.48

12.02

11.96

12.12

