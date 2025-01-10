Krishna Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.66
1.13
1.16
1.32
Net Worth
11.46
11.93
11.96
12.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.07
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.48
12.02
11.96
12.12
Fixed Assets
7.94
5.89
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
8.29
10.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.23
3.65
3.61
2.1
Inventories
1.22
0.55
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0.28
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.29
4.24
5.34
2.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.51
0
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.38
-0.91
-1.73
-0.01
Cash
0.31
2.48
0.06
0.01
Total Assets
11.48
12.02
11.96
12.12
