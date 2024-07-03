Summary

Krishna Ventures Limited, was formerly incorporated in the name of Multifarious Trading and Agencies Limited in 1982. The Company name was changed from Multifarious Trading and Agencies Limited to Krishna Ventures Limited with effect from 28th June, 2010. The Company is presently engaged in construction and the provision of consultancy services in the Indian real estate sector. Towards these ends, it identified key properties in Mumbai and adjoining areas to develop projects in the housing and commercial space. It offers engineering solutions in the form of products and services in the area of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning) Steel Fabrication, Solar Structure and Pre Engineered Buildings to become a market leader.The Company established a manufacturing plant of HVAC systems for Railways & Defence sector which includes Roof mounted Packaged AC units for Passenger Coaches, Locomotive cabins & Guard cabin, Air Conditioning and Heating systems for Armoured vehicles etc and as an OEM supplier to Railways & Defence, it has been supplying these products to all the Rolling Stock manufacturing units of Indian Railways & to the Defence Ordnance Factories. It produced sheet metal components with the latest automated design capabilities for tooling, a press shop with the latest technology and a trained, committed workforce. It has presses of different capacities and bending machines that are capable of producing a range of components. Rudra Mahima Business Ventures Limited

