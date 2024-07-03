SectorRealty
Open₹63.87
Prev. Close₹62.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.44
Day's High₹67.99
Day's Low₹60.4
52 Week's High₹109.15
52 Week's Low₹59.25
Book Value₹10.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)65.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.8
10.8
10.8
10.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.66
1.13
1.16
1.32
Net Worth
11.46
11.93
11.96
12.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.08
0.04
0.36
yoy growth (%)
-100
111.5
-88.94
-60.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.17
-0.41
-0.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.16
-0.46
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-4.12
-0.19
0.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
111.5
-88.94
-60.36
Op profit growth
-6.77
-62.14
-4,171.05
-95.88
EBIT growth
-1.64
-64.67
-1,848.67
-90.5
Net profit growth
-1.64
-64.67
-2,006.99
-86.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Arunkumar Verma
Managing Director
Neeraj Gupta
Independent Director
Monam Kapoor
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Jindal
Company Secretary
Divya Gaur
Director
Saloni Mehra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krishna Ventures Ltd
Summary
Krishna Ventures Limited, was formerly incorporated in the name of Multifarious Trading and Agencies Limited in 1982. The Company name was changed from Multifarious Trading and Agencies Limited to Krishna Ventures Limited with effect from 28th June, 2010. The Company is presently engaged in construction and the provision of consultancy services in the Indian real estate sector. Towards these ends, it identified key properties in Mumbai and adjoining areas to develop projects in the housing and commercial space. It offers engineering solutions in the form of products and services in the area of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning) Steel Fabrication, Solar Structure and Pre Engineered Buildings to become a market leader.The Company established a manufacturing plant of HVAC systems for Railways & Defence sector which includes Roof mounted Packaged AC units for Passenger Coaches, Locomotive cabins & Guard cabin, Air Conditioning and Heating systems for Armoured vehicles etc and as an OEM supplier to Railways & Defence, it has been supplying these products to all the Rolling Stock manufacturing units of Indian Railways & to the Defence Ordnance Factories. It produced sheet metal components with the latest automated design capabilities for tooling, a press shop with the latest technology and a trained, committed workforce. It has presses of different capacities and bending machines that are capable of producing a range of components. Rudra Mahima Business Ventures Limited
Read More
The Krishna Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Ventures Ltd is ₹65.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Ventures Ltd is 0 and 6.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Ventures Ltd is ₹59.25 and ₹109.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishna Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.67%, 3 Years at 19.71%, 1 Year at -17.61%, 6 Month at -33.30%, 3 Month at -22.97% and 1 Month at -11.70%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.