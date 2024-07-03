iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Ventures Ltd Share Price

60.8
(-1.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:53:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open63.87
  • Day's High67.99
  • 52 Wk High109.15
  • Prev. Close62.01
  • Day's Low60.4
  • 52 Wk Low 59.25
  • Turnover (lac)13.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.13
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)65.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Krishna Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

63.87

Prev. Close

62.01

Turnover(Lac.)

13.44

Day's High

67.99

Day's Low

60.4

52 Week's High

109.15

52 Week's Low

59.25

Book Value

10.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

65.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Krishna Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

Krishna Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Krishna Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.24%

Non-Promoter- 30.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishna Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.8

10.8

10.8

10.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.66

1.13

1.16

1.32

Net Worth

11.46

11.93

11.96

12.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.08

0.04

0.36

yoy growth (%)

-100

111.5

-88.94

-60.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.17

-0.41

-0.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.16

-0.46

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-4.12

-0.19

0.07

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

111.5

-88.94

-60.36

Op profit growth

-6.77

-62.14

-4,171.05

-95.88

EBIT growth

-1.64

-64.67

-1,848.67

-90.5

Net profit growth

-1.64

-64.67

-2,006.99

-86.44

No Record Found

Krishna Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishna Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Arunkumar Verma

Managing Director

Neeraj Gupta

Independent Director

Monam Kapoor

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Jindal

Company Secretary

Divya Gaur

Director

Saloni Mehra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishna Ventures Ltd

Summary

Krishna Ventures Limited, was formerly incorporated in the name of Multifarious Trading and Agencies Limited in 1982. The Company name was changed from Multifarious Trading and Agencies Limited to Krishna Ventures Limited with effect from 28th June, 2010. The Company is presently engaged in construction and the provision of consultancy services in the Indian real estate sector. Towards these ends, it identified key properties in Mumbai and adjoining areas to develop projects in the housing and commercial space. It offers engineering solutions in the form of products and services in the area of HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning) Steel Fabrication, Solar Structure and Pre Engineered Buildings to become a market leader.The Company established a manufacturing plant of HVAC systems for Railways & Defence sector which includes Roof mounted Packaged AC units for Passenger Coaches, Locomotive cabins & Guard cabin, Air Conditioning and Heating systems for Armoured vehicles etc and as an OEM supplier to Railways & Defence, it has been supplying these products to all the Rolling Stock manufacturing units of Indian Railways & to the Defence Ordnance Factories. It produced sheet metal components with the latest automated design capabilities for tooling, a press shop with the latest technology and a trained, committed workforce. It has presses of different capacities and bending machines that are capable of producing a range of components. Rudra Mahima Business Ventures Limited
Company FAQs

What is the Krishna Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Krishna Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹60.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Ventures Ltd is ₹65.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishna Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Ventures Ltd is 0 and 6.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishna Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Ventures Ltd is ₹59.25 and ₹109.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishna Ventures Ltd?

Krishna Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.67%, 3 Years at 19.71%, 1 Year at -17.61%, 6 Month at -33.30%, 3 Month at -22.97% and 1 Month at -11.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishna Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishna Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.24 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.76 %

