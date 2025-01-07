Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.08
0.04
0.36
yoy growth (%)
-100
111.5
-88.94
-60.36
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.17
-0.41
-0.27
As % of sales
0
205.43
1,032
75.08
Other costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.09
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
102.24
228.25
21.75
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.17
-0.46
0.01
OPM
0
-207.68
-1,160.25
3.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0
0.01
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.16
-0.46
0.02
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
-8.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
-0.16
-0.46
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.16
-0.16
-0.46
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-1.64
-64.67
-2,006.99
-86.44
NPM
0
-193.49
-1,158.5
6.71
