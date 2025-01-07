iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.4
(1.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:22:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.08

0.04

0.36

yoy growth (%)

-100

111.5

-88.94

-60.36

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.17

-0.41

-0.27

As % of sales

0

205.43

1,032

75.08

Other costs

-0.07

-0.08

-0.09

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

102.24

228.25

21.75

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.17

-0.46

0.01

OPM

0

-207.68

-1,160.25

3.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.16

-0.16

-0.46

0.02

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

-8.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

-0.16

-0.46

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.16

-0.16

-0.46

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-1.64

-64.67

-2,006.99

-86.44

NPM

0

-193.49

-1,158.5

6.71

