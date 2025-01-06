Krishna Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.16
-0.16
-0.46
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-4.12
-0.19
0.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.19
-4.28
-0.65
0.09
Capital expenditure
-2.11
-5.97
0.08
0
Free cash flow
-2.3
-10.25
-0.57
0.09
Equity raised
2.96
3.51
4.66
4.61
Investing
-0.13
3.7
-0.34
-0.04
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.53
-3.04
3.75
4.66
