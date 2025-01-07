Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Krishna Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 07th January 2025 at 12:00 P.M. inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024 and for other businesses. As informed by our communication dated 26th December 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 01st January 2025 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024. Kindly consider the above for your necessary information and record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., 07th January 2025, inter alia, had considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Board meeting commenced at 12:00 PM and concluded at 12:30 PM. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that Board Meeting of the company was held on Tuesday, 07.01.2025 to approve the unaudited standalone financial statements for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024. The board considered and approved the following: 1. Un-audited financial statements for quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024 2. Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 16 Oct 2024

Krishna Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Thursday 24th October 2024 at 11:00 A.M at the corporate office of the Company situated at A-603 & A-604 Logix Technova Sector 132 Noida Uttar Pradesh 201305 India. The agenda for the Board Meeting is enclosed for your reference as Annexure I. You are requested to make it convenient to attend the above meeting. Please acknowledge receipt of this notice. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. Krishna Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 06th November 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 and for other businesses. As informed by our communication dated 26th September 2024, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 01st October 2024, and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Kindly consider the above for your necessary information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of the Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 06.11.2024 considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited quarterly and half yearly financial results (standalone) for 30.09.2024 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone) issued by the statutory auditors pursuant to the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Further in compliance with regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Unaudited financial results and Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 20th August 2024 inter alia has considered and approved the following: 1. Take note of certificate on Corporate Governance for the Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. 42nd Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company. 3. Appointment of Mr. Aakash Goel, as Scrutinizer for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company 4. Annual Report for the FY 2023-24 along with Director Report and notice of 42nd Annual general Meeting 5. Appointment of Mr. Shivam Garg as Chief Financial Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

We are pleased to inform you that the board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August 2024 at 03:00 P.M., inter alia, has approved the following: 1. Take note of resignation of M/s Rajeev Malhotra & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 021479N) statutory auditors of the company. 2. Recommendation for the appointment of M/s Vivek Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 005847C) as statutory auditors of the company to fill casual vacancy caused by M/s Rajeev Malhotra & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 021479N) subject to approval of members of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. The meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M.

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Krishna Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 19th July 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and for other businesses. As informed by our communication dated 28th June 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 01st July 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Kindly consider the above for your necessary information and record. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e 19th July 2024, inter alia, had considered and approved the following: 1. The Un-audited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Limited Review Report (Standalone) issued by the Statutory Auditors pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 3. Appointment of M/s G Aakash & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company under section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Krishna Ventures Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be held on Wednesday May 29 2023 at 10:30 A.M at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at Office No. A 603 & A 604 Logix Technova Plot No. A4 Sector 132 Noida-201305 Uttar Pradesh India to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the year ended March 31 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 29, 2024 inter-alia, considered the following matters: 1. Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) prescribed under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we enclose the following: a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Cash Flows Statement for the financial year ended on that date and Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date; Read less.. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on May 29, 2024 has approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on 31 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, March 29, 2024, inter-alia had considered and approved the following: 1. The shifting of the Registered Office of the Company from Corporate Centre, 7TH Floor, Opp. Hotel Vits Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai City, Maharashtra, India, 400059 to 702, 7th Crystal Paradise, Veena Desai Road Adhering, West Mumbai 400058 within the same city. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5.00 P.M. and concluded at 5.30 P.M. We request you to take the above on record.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024 at the corporate office of the Company at Office No. A 603 & A 604, Logix Technova Plot no. A4, sector 132, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201305, India had considered and approved the following matters: 1. Took on record the resignation letter dated February 10, 2024 received from Mr. Shivam Garg (PAN: CKDPG2578L), from the post of Chicf Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. February 10, 2024. The details required in terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule I11 - Para A of Part A and SEBI Circulars issued in this regard, are given in Annexure - I. Further, the resignation letter as received from him is enclosed for your reference herewith as Annexure -I1.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 29 Jan 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, January 29, 2024 at the registered office, had considered and approved the following matters: Took on record the resignation letter dated January 29, 2024 received from Ms. Monam Kapoor (DIN: 09278005), from the post of Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. January 29, 2024. Further, the resignation letter as received from her is enclosed for your reference herewith as Annexure -II. The detail required in terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule 111 - Para A(7B) of Part A and SEBI Circulars issued in this regard, are given in Annexure -I. 2. Appointment of Ms. Renu Kaur (DIN:10080402) as Additional Director in the category of Non- Executive Independent Director w.e.f. January 29, 2024, subject to the approval of members in the ensuing General Meeting.

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024