iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krishna Ventures Ltd AGM

57.45
(6.19%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Krishna Vent. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
421 Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 02, 7 Floor, Crystal Paradise Premise, Veera Desai Road Shah Ind. Estate, Andheri (W), Mumbai - 400058 Dear Sir/Madam, In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting the details regarding the voting results of remote e-voting of the businesses transacted at the AGM of the company held on Friday, 20th September 2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the company at 702, 07th floor, Crystal Paradise Premise, Veera Desai Road, Shah Ind. Estate, Andheri (W), Mumbai, 400058. Further we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizer report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the companys website. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)

Krishna Vent.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishna Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.