421 Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 02, 7 Floor, Crystal Paradise Premise, Veera Desai Road Shah Ind. Estate, Andheri (W), Mumbai - 400058 Dear Sir/Madam, In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.08.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting the details regarding the voting results of remote e-voting of the businesses transacted at the AGM of the company held on Friday, 20th September 2024 at 03:00 PM at the registered office of the company at 702, 07th floor, Crystal Paradise Premise, Veera Desai Road, Shah Ind. Estate, Andheri (W), Mumbai, 400058. Further we are enclosing the consolidated Scrutinizer report pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration), Rules 2014. The copy of the same is being placed on the companys website. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)