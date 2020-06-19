KSL and Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
40.27
40.27
40.27
40.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-924.19
-843.98
-792.3
-730.72
Net Worth
-883.92
-803.71
-752.03
-690.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1,084.1
1,084.1
1,084.1
1,084.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.53
10.15
22.17
27.81
Total Liabilities
236.71
290.54
354.24
421.46
Fixed Assets
416.6
460.94
524.81
589.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
11.02
11.02
11.02
11.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-194.05
-182.24
-181.8
-179.16
Inventories
0.04
0.04
1.05
0.73
Inventory Days
119.67
0.76
2.53
Sundry Debtors
19.8
32.57
28.78
30.26
Debtor Days
59,237.7
622.03
105.1
Other Current Assets
44.93
43.18
42.43
41.37
Sundry Creditors
-3.63
-3.51
-2.84
-1.98
Creditor Days
10,860.24
67.03
6.87
Other Current Liabilities
-255.19
-254.52
-251.22
-249.54
Cash
3.15
0.82
0.23
0.17
Total Assets
236.72
290.54
354.26
421.46
