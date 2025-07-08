iifl-logo
KSL and Industries Ltd Share Price Live

2.7
(4.65%)
Jun 19, 2020|12:36:04 PM

  • Open2.7
  • Day's High2.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.58
  • Day's Low2.7
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value4
  • Book Value-87.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

KSL and Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.7

Prev. Close

2.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.7

Day's Low

2.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-87.79

Face Value

4

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KSL and Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

KSL and Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

KSL and Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:58 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.21%

Non-Promoter- 3.07%

Institutions: 3.06%

Non-Institutions: 57.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

KSL and Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

40.27

40.27

40.27

40.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-924.19

-843.98

-792.3

-730.72

Net Worth

-883.92

-803.71

-752.03

-690.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.12

19.11

105.08

78.01

yoy growth (%)

-99.36

-81.81

34.7

-66.58

Raw materials

0

-15.13

-117.9

-47.42

As % of sales

0

79.19

112.19

60.79

Employee costs

-4.09

-6.74

-2.47

-3.71

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-53.82

-63.7

-183.81

-129.73

Depreciation

-44.34

-63.86

-64.71

-53.72

Tax paid

-26.37

12.01

-4.77

-2.57

Working capital

-9.63

-3.04

-120

-76.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.36

-81.81

34.7

-66.58

Op profit growth

-33.14

-70.77

744.43

-119.46

EBIT growth

-15.5

-42.15

152.99

137.33

Net profit growth

55.18

-72.59

42.54

24.41

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

25.61

138.28

112.37

278.86

1,073.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.61

138.28

112.37

278.86

1,073.35

Other Operating Income

20.56

15.36

17.11

35.72

41.48

Other Income

0

0

0.32

0

0

KSL and Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.29

44.8516,455.2131.841.111,859.457.69

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

501

16.4914,490.26228.9712,458.18331.15

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

143.75

27.5413,969.7598.221.172,085.9840.19

Alok Industries Ltd

ALOKINDS

22.16

011,002.97-67.750912.91-38.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

GARFIBRES

923.8

42.839,170.1851.310.16374.93122.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KSL and Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pravin Kumar Parekh

Independent Director

Bhanu Pratap Singh

Managing Director

M K Sharma

Independent Director

Trivendra Shambhu Singh

Director

Manasi Wadkar

Independent Director

Narayan Ghumatkar

Company Secretary

Anjali Sharma

Registered Office

Plot No 69A Danudyog Indl Area,

Piperia,

Union Territory - 396230

Tel: 91-22-24955321

Website: http://www.kslindustries.com

Email: info@kslindustries.com / kslrealty@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Registered in 1975 as a partnership firm, Krishna Hosiery Mills was converted into a private limited company in 1983, and subsequently into a public limited company on 1 Apr.92. The name was changed t...
Reports by KSL and Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the KSL and Industries Ltd share price today?

The KSL and Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of KSL and Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KSL and Industries Ltd is ₹27.18 Cr. as of 19 Jun ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of KSL and Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KSL and Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.03 as of 19 Jun ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KSL and Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KSL and Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KSL and Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 19 Jun ‘20

What is the CAGR of KSL and Industries Ltd?

KSL and Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -32.17%, 3 Years at -44.27%, 1 Year at 43.62%, 6 Month at 58.82%, 3 Month at 58.82% and 1 Month at 51.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KSL and Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KSL and Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.22 %
Institutions - 3.07 %
Public - 57.71 %

