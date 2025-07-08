Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹2.7
Prev. Close₹2.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.7
Day's Low₹2.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-87.79
Face Value₹4
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
40.27
40.27
40.27
40.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-924.19
-843.98
-792.3
-730.72
Net Worth
-883.92
-803.71
-752.03
-690.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.12
19.11
105.08
78.01
yoy growth (%)
-99.36
-81.81
34.7
-66.58
Raw materials
0
-15.13
-117.9
-47.42
As % of sales
0
79.19
112.19
60.79
Employee costs
-4.09
-6.74
-2.47
-3.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-53.82
-63.7
-183.81
-129.73
Depreciation
-44.34
-63.86
-64.71
-53.72
Tax paid
-26.37
12.01
-4.77
-2.57
Working capital
-9.63
-3.04
-120
-76.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.36
-81.81
34.7
-66.58
Op profit growth
-33.14
-70.77
744.43
-119.46
EBIT growth
-15.5
-42.15
152.99
137.33
Net profit growth
55.18
-72.59
42.54
24.41
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
25.61
138.28
112.37
278.86
1,073.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.61
138.28
112.37
278.86
1,073.35
Other Operating Income
20.56
15.36
17.11
35.72
41.48
Other Income
0
0
0.32
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.29
|44.85
|16,455.2
|131.84
|1.11
|1,859.45
|7.69
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
501
|16.49
|14,490.26
|228.97
|1
|2,458.18
|331.15
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
143.75
|27.54
|13,969.75
|98.22
|1.17
|2,085.98
|40.19
Alok Industries Ltd
ALOKINDS
22.16
|0
|11,002.97
|-67.75
|0
|912.91
|-38.07
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
GARFIBRES
923.8
|42.83
|9,170.18
|51.31
|0.16
|374.93
|122.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pravin Kumar Parekh
Independent Director
Bhanu Pratap Singh
Managing Director
M K Sharma
Independent Director
Trivendra Shambhu Singh
Director
Manasi Wadkar
Independent Director
Narayan Ghumatkar
Company Secretary
Anjali Sharma
Plot No 69A Danudyog Indl Area,
Piperia,
Union Territory - 396230
Tel: 91-22-24955321
Website: http://www.kslindustries.com
Email: info@kslindustries.com / kslrealty@yahoo.com
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Registered in 1975 as a partnership firm, Krishna Hosiery Mills was converted into a private limited company in 1983, and subsequently into a public limited company on 1 Apr.92. The name was changed t...
Read More
Reports by KSL and Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.