KSL and Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-53.82
-63.7
-183.81
-129.73
Depreciation
-44.34
-63.86
-64.71
-53.72
Tax paid
-26.37
12.01
-4.77
-2.57
Working capital
-9.63
-3.04
-120
-76.01
Other operating items
Operating
-134.17
-118.58
-373.3
-262.03
Capital expenditure
0
0
29.16
0
Free cash flow
-134.17
-118.58
-344.14
-262.03
Equity raised
-1,687.96
-1,523.01
-1,084.24
-819.63
Investing
0
0
-0.5
0
Financing
1,010.62
1,010.62
1,010.62
1,010.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-811.52
-630.98
-418.27
-71.05
