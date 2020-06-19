Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.36
-86.17
23.06
-64.27
Op profit growth
-33.21
-70.44
1,541.42
-109.67
EBIT growth
-15.52
-48.68
142.71
78.71
Net profit growth
54.89
-77.73
28.34
15.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-9,731.14
-93.01
-43.5
-3.26
EBIT margin
-44,133.44
-333.5
-89.81
-45.53
Net profit margin
-65,763.77
-271.03
-168.2
-161.29
RoCE
-20.36
-17.29
-22.16
-6.7
RoNW
2.37
1.39
6.25
6.26
RoA
-7.58
-3.51
-10.37
-5.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.97
-5.15
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-12.37
-11.49
-30.99
-24.45
Book value per share
-88
-80.03
-103.96
-80.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.23
-0.69
P/B
-0.06
-0.2
EV/EBIDTA
-33.88
117.39
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
49.01
-18.73
2.13
2.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
78,684.42
698.81
126.99
237.88
Inventory days
119.67
16.8
8.92
50.38
Creditor days
-152.46
-42.29
-5.26
-7.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
1.19
0.4
Net debt / equity
-1.22
-1.34
-1.38
-1.77
Net debt / op. profit
-91.26
-61.07
-24.02
-394.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-79.19
-102.58
-61.35
Employee costs
-3,358.03
-30.54
-3.27
-5.49
Other costs
-6,473.11
-83.28
-37.64
-36.4
