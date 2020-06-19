Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.12
19.11
105.08
78.01
yoy growth (%)
-99.36
-81.81
34.7
-66.58
Raw materials
0
-15.13
-117.9
-47.42
As % of sales
0
79.19
112.19
60.79
Employee costs
-4.09
-6.74
-2.47
-3.71
As % of sales
3,358.03
35.28
2.35
4.76
Other costs
-7.89
-14.99
-45.47
-34.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6,472.13
78.44
43.27
43.66
Operating profit
-11.87
-17.75
-60.76
-7.19
OPM
-9,730.16
-92.91
-57.82
-9.22
Depreciation
-44.34
-63.86
-64.71
-53.72
Interest expense
0
0
-73.68
-86.2
Other income
2.38
17.92
15.34
17.39
Profit before tax
-53.82
-63.7
-183.81
-129.73
Taxes
-26.37
12.01
-4.77
-2.57
Tax rate
49
-18.86
2.6
1.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-80.2
-51.68
-188.59
-132.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-80.2
-51.68
-188.59
-132.3
yoy growth (%)
55.18
-72.59
42.54
24.41
NPM
-65,740.9
-270.42
-179.46
-169.59
