Registered in 1975 as a partnership firm, Krishna Hosiery Mills was converted into a private limited company in 1983, and subsequently into a public limited company on 1 Apr.92. The name was changed to Krishna Texport & Capital Markets in Sep.94. It is a part of the Krishna group, with interests in cotton yarn, knitted fabrics, synthetics and polyester yarn, processing, printing and mercerising of knitted fabrics.The company, now known as KSL & Industries, is promoted by Ram Pratap Tayal, Pravin K Tayal, Navin K Tayal and Sanjay K Tayal, of the Tayal family. It manufactures and exports speciality knitted fabrics. Commencing operations as a small-scale knitting unit in Dombivli in 1975, it diversified into dyeing and processing of knitted fabrics in 1979. The company expanded its knitting capacities by setting up another knitting division at Silvassa. It also installed facilities at Silvassa to manufacture knitted garments, and finished speciality circular knitted fabric, for making garments primarily for exports. The company made a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance its expansion-cum-diversification programme.KSL is planning to diversify its activities by undertaking new business of cotton farming and cutltivation,bio-technology.

