Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.89
6.89
6.89
6.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.75
2.66
1.28
2.09
Net Worth
10.64
9.55
8.17
8.98
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.8
9.55
8.17
8.98
Fixed Assets
4.32
4.08
3.84
5.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0.1
0
Networking Capital
-0.38
-0.42
-1.88
-0.13
Inventories
1.64
1.63
1.53
1.97
Inventory Days
74.46
Sundry Debtors
0.59
1.26
0.33
1.2
Debtor Days
45.35
Other Current Assets
0.28
0.26
0.4
0.85
Sundry Creditors
-2.78
-3.51
-3.88
-3.73
Creditor Days
140.98
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.06
-0.26
-0.42
Cash
6.87
5.81
6.12
3.56
Total Assets
10.81
9.55
8.18
8.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.