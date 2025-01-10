iifl-logo-icon 1
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

34.88
(-0.82%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.89

6.89

6.89

6.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.75

2.66

1.28

2.09

Net Worth

10.64

9.55

8.17

8.98

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.16

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.8

9.55

8.17

8.98

Fixed Assets

4.32

4.08

3.84

5.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.08

0.1

0

Networking Capital

-0.38

-0.42

-1.88

-0.13

Inventories

1.64

1.63

1.53

1.97

Inventory Days

74.46

Sundry Debtors

0.59

1.26

0.33

1.2

Debtor Days

45.35

Other Current Assets

0.28

0.26

0.4

0.85

Sundry Creditors

-2.78

-3.51

-3.88

-3.73

Creditor Days

140.98

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.06

-0.26

-0.42

Cash

6.87

5.81

6.12

3.56

Total Assets

10.81

9.55

8.18

8.99

Kunststoff Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

