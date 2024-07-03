Summary

Kunststoffe Industries (KIL) was incorporated in Nov.85 as Western Leasing. The Company initially carried out leasing activities, but subsequent to 1987, changed its line of business into the manufacture of HDPE pipes and HDPE/PP tanks and vessels. Its name was changed to the present one in Aug.87. KIL was promoted by Pravin Sheth. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of Spirally Bound HDPE/PP Pipes, Vessels, Tanks, etc. The manufacturing facilities of the Company are at Daman, U.T.Kunststoffe Industries are the leading manufacturers of large diameters HDPE/PP pipes ranging from 300mm to 3600mm internal diameters. The pipes are manufactured by using a unique spiral Winding technology. The process operates on the principle of Computer-aided-design (CAD) and computer- aided - manufacture (CAM). This enables them to design, manufacture and supply pipes to meet the specific needs of customers.This process is completely different from the normal extrusion process used in the manufacture of HDPE and PP pipes. In the standard process, the extrudate comes out in the shape of a pipe which is subsequently cooled and cut to the required lengths. As against this, in the spiral winding process the plasticised melt is wound on a rotating mandrel to produce a pipe.In the spiral winding process, the pipes are not supplied off- the- shelf but are designed on the basis of operating conditions at site. Factors like soil type overground or underground application, depth of burial, tr

