Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Share Price

34
(-2.21%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.8
  • Day's High35.4
  • 52 Wk High42.85
  • Prev. Close34.77
  • Day's Low34
  • 52 Wk Low 23.54
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E18.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.77
  • EPS1.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.43
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

34.8

Prev. Close

34.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

35.4

Day's Low

34

52 Week's High

42.85

52 Week's Low

23.54

Book Value

15.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.43

P/E

18.79

EPS

1.85

Divi. Yield

0

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:41 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.63%

Institutions: 0.62%

Non-Institutions: 69.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.89

6.89

6.89

6.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.75

2.66

1.28

2.09

Net Worth

10.64

9.55

8.17

8.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.65

9.44

11.97

10.53

yoy growth (%)

2.26

-21.16

13.67

240.6

Raw materials

-6.37

-5.87

-8.2

-7.85

As % of sales

65.97

62.26

68.46

74.54

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.15

-1

-0.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.99

0.65

0.56

0.17

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.24

-0.17

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.2

-0.05

0

Working capital

2.27

-1.2

0.38

0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.26

-21.16

13.67

240.6

Op profit growth

14.4

11.26

1,134.06

-95.26

EBIT growth

52.47

16.32

220.01

-39.58

Net profit growth

86.03

-10.24

188.96

-39.58

No Record Found

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kunststoffe Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Soniya Pravin Sheth

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Padmini Ravichandran.

Independent Director

Rajender J Sharma

Non Executive Director

Pravin V Sheth

Independent Director

Bhadresh H Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kunststoffe Industries Ltd

Summary

Kunststoffe Industries (KIL) was incorporated in Nov.85 as Western Leasing. The Company initially carried out leasing activities, but subsequent to 1987, changed its line of business into the manufacture of HDPE pipes and HDPE/PP tanks and vessels. Its name was changed to the present one in Aug.87. KIL was promoted by Pravin Sheth. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of Spirally Bound HDPE/PP Pipes, Vessels, Tanks, etc. The manufacturing facilities of the Company are at Daman, U.T.Kunststoffe Industries are the leading manufacturers of large diameters HDPE/PP pipes ranging from 300mm to 3600mm internal diameters. The pipes are manufactured by using a unique spiral Winding technology. The process operates on the principle of Computer-aided-design (CAD) and computer- aided - manufacture (CAM). This enables them to design, manufacture and supply pipes to meet the specific needs of customers.This process is completely different from the normal extrusion process used in the manufacture of HDPE and PP pipes. In the standard process, the extrudate comes out in the shape of a pipe which is subsequently cooled and cut to the required lengths. As against this, in the spiral winding process the plasticised melt is wound on a rotating mandrel to produce a pipe.In the spiral winding process, the pipes are not supplied off- the- shelf but are designed on the basis of operating conditions at site. Factors like soil type overground or underground application, depth of burial, tr
Company FAQs

What is the Kunststoffe Industries Ltd share price today?

The Kunststoffe Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd is ₹23.43 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd is 18.79 and 2.20 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kunststoffe Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd is ₹23.54 and ₹42.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd?

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.49%, 3 Years at 5.65%, 1 Year at 36.56%, 6 Month at 13.88%, 3 Month at 8.07% and 1 Month at -7.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.41 %
Institutions - 0.62 %
Public - 69.96 %

