Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlastic products
Open₹34.8
Prev. Close₹34.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹35.4
Day's Low₹34
52 Week's High₹42.85
52 Week's Low₹23.54
Book Value₹15.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.43
P/E18.79
EPS1.85
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.89
6.89
6.89
6.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.75
2.66
1.28
2.09
Net Worth
10.64
9.55
8.17
8.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.65
9.44
11.97
10.53
yoy growth (%)
2.26
-21.16
13.67
240.6
Raw materials
-6.37
-5.87
-8.2
-7.85
As % of sales
65.97
62.26
68.46
74.54
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.15
-1
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.99
0.65
0.56
0.17
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.24
-0.17
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.2
-0.05
0
Working capital
2.27
-1.2
0.38
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.26
-21.16
13.67
240.6
Op profit growth
14.4
11.26
1,134.06
-95.26
EBIT growth
52.47
16.32
220.01
-39.58
Net profit growth
86.03
-10.24
188.96
-39.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Soniya Pravin Sheth
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Padmini Ravichandran.
Independent Director
Rajender J Sharma
Non Executive Director
Pravin V Sheth
Independent Director
Bhadresh H Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kunststoffe Industries Ltd
Summary
Kunststoffe Industries (KIL) was incorporated in Nov.85 as Western Leasing. The Company initially carried out leasing activities, but subsequent to 1987, changed its line of business into the manufacture of HDPE pipes and HDPE/PP tanks and vessels. Its name was changed to the present one in Aug.87. KIL was promoted by Pravin Sheth. Presently, the Company is engaged in manufacture of Spirally Bound HDPE/PP Pipes, Vessels, Tanks, etc. The manufacturing facilities of the Company are at Daman, U.T.Kunststoffe Industries are the leading manufacturers of large diameters HDPE/PP pipes ranging from 300mm to 3600mm internal diameters. The pipes are manufactured by using a unique spiral Winding technology. The process operates on the principle of Computer-aided-design (CAD) and computer- aided - manufacture (CAM). This enables them to design, manufacture and supply pipes to meet the specific needs of customers.This process is completely different from the normal extrusion process used in the manufacture of HDPE and PP pipes. In the standard process, the extrudate comes out in the shape of a pipe which is subsequently cooled and cut to the required lengths. As against this, in the spiral winding process the plasticised melt is wound on a rotating mandrel to produce a pipe.In the spiral winding process, the pipes are not supplied off- the- shelf but are designed on the basis of operating conditions at site. Factors like soil type overground or underground application, depth of burial, tr
Read More
The Kunststoffe Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹34 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd is ₹23.43 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd is 18.79 and 2.20 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kunststoffe Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kunststoffe Industries Ltd is ₹23.54 and ₹42.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.49%, 3 Years at 5.65%, 1 Year at 36.56%, 6 Month at 13.88%, 3 Month at 8.07% and 1 Month at -7.48%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.