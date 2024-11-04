|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results Financial Reults Outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report and other business matters to be transacted with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting With reference to our earlier announcement dated May 06, 2024 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15P thP May, 2024 is postponed and rescheduled on Friday, May 17, 2024 inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report and to transact any other businesses with the permission of Chairman (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Statutory Auditor Change in Internal Auditor Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial results for the 3rd Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.