iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Board Meeting

34.65
(4.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Kunststoff Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results Financial Reults Outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the first quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report and other business matters to be transacted with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20246 May 2024
KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting With reference to our earlier announcement dated May 06, 2024 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15P thP May, 2024 is postponed and rescheduled on Friday, May 17, 2024 inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report and to transact any other businesses with the permission of Chairman (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Statutory Auditor Change in Internal Auditor Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial results for the 3rd Quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report. Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/02/2024)

Kunststoff Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kunststoffe Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.