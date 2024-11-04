KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results KUNSTSTOFFE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting With reference to our earlier announcement dated May 06, 2024 regarding intimation of the Board Meeting of the Company, this is to inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the Company which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15P thP May, 2024 is postponed and rescheduled on Friday, May 17, 2024 inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit Report and to transact any other businesses with the permission of Chairman (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Re-appointment of Statutory Auditor Change in Internal Auditor Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)