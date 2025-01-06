Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.99
0.65
0.56
0.17
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.24
-0.17
-0.02
Tax paid
-0.14
-0.2
-0.05
0
Working capital
2.27
-1.2
0.38
0.15
Other operating items
Operating
3.08
-0.98
0.72
0.3
Capital expenditure
-0.12
0.28
0.16
-4.69
Free cash flow
2.96
-0.7
0.88
-4.38
Equity raised
2.47
1.56
0.53
5.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.44
0.85
1.41
0.7
