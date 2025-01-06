iifl-logo-icon 1
Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

35.47
(3.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kunststoffe Industries Ltd

Kunststoff Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.99

0.65

0.56

0.17

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.24

-0.17

-0.02

Tax paid

-0.14

-0.2

-0.05

0

Working capital

2.27

-1.2

0.38

0.15

Other operating items

Operating

3.08

-0.98

0.72

0.3

Capital expenditure

-0.12

0.28

0.16

-4.69

Free cash flow

2.96

-0.7

0.88

-4.38

Equity raised

2.47

1.56

0.53

5.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.44

0.85

1.41

0.7

QUICKLINKS FOR Kunststoffe Industries Ltd

