|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.65
9.44
11.97
10.53
yoy growth (%)
2.26
-21.16
13.67
240.6
Raw materials
-6.37
-5.87
-8.2
-7.85
As % of sales
65.97
62.26
68.46
74.54
Employee costs
-1.28
-1.15
-1
-0.65
As % of sales
13.34
12.23
8.36
6.23
Other costs
-1.22
-1.72
-2.16
-1.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.64
18.3
18.07
18.74
Operating profit
0.77
0.67
0.61
0.04
OPM
8.04
7.18
5.09
0.46
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.24
-0.17
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
0
Other income
0.26
0.22
0.12
0.15
Profit before tax
0.99
0.65
0.56
0.17
Taxes
-0.14
-0.2
-0.05
0
Tax rate
-14.1
-30.32
-9.7
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.85
0.45
0.51
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.85
0.45
0.51
0.17
yoy growth (%)
86.03
-10.24
188.96
-39.58
NPM
8.85
4.86
4.27
1.68
