Kunststoffe Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.65
(0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.65

9.44

11.97

10.53

yoy growth (%)

2.26

-21.16

13.67

240.6

Raw materials

-6.37

-5.87

-8.2

-7.85

As % of sales

65.97

62.26

68.46

74.54

Employee costs

-1.28

-1.15

-1

-0.65

As % of sales

13.34

12.23

8.36

6.23

Other costs

-1.22

-1.72

-2.16

-1.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.64

18.3

18.07

18.74

Operating profit

0.77

0.67

0.61

0.04

OPM

8.04

7.18

5.09

0.46

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.24

-0.17

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

0

Other income

0.26

0.22

0.12

0.15

Profit before tax

0.99

0.65

0.56

0.17

Taxes

-0.14

-0.2

-0.05

0

Tax rate

-14.1

-30.32

-9.7

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.85

0.45

0.51

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.85

0.45

0.51

0.17

yoy growth (%)

86.03

-10.24

188.96

-39.58

NPM

8.85

4.86

4.27

1.68

