Lactose (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.59
12.59
12.59
12.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.51
27.97
26.7
23.05
Net Worth
47.1
40.56
39.29
35.09
Minority Interest
Debt
39.25
38.46
41.33
46.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.85
6.96
7.04
7.33
Total Liabilities
93.2
85.98
87.66
88.56
Fixed Assets
54.66
56.07
59.22
62.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.74
0.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.95
6.28
6.46
6.88
Networking Capital
31.75
22.73
19.17
15.37
Inventories
16.79
22.78
7.12
8.32
Inventory Days
56.57
86.85
Sundry Debtors
15.4
12.49
11.35
6.43
Debtor Days
90.17
67.12
Other Current Assets
12.03
9.04
9.72
7.27
Sundry Creditors
-8.3
-18.23
-4.04
-2.49
Creditor Days
32.09
25.99
Other Current Liabilities
-4.17
-3.35
-4.98
-4.16
Cash
1.86
0.92
2.08
2.66
Total Assets
93.22
86
87.67
88.57
