Lactose (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.16
-3.27
0.09
-2.77
Depreciation
-4.55
-4.35
-3.9
-3.59
Tax paid
-0.71
0.79
-0.02
1.44
Working capital
0.04
1.69
5.05
2.96
Other operating items
Operating
-2.05
-5.14
1.21
-1.96
Capital expenditure
3.4
1.89
5.75
3.08
Free cash flow
1.34
-3.25
6.96
1.11
Equity raised
49.04
51.47
45.89
40.47
Investing
0.05
0.61
0.01
0
Financing
1.71
8.48
2.4
10.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.16
57.31
55.27
52.15
