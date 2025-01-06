iifl-logo-icon 1
Lactose (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

206.8
(-2.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Lactose (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.16

-3.27

0.09

-2.77

Depreciation

-4.55

-4.35

-3.9

-3.59

Tax paid

-0.71

0.79

-0.02

1.44

Working capital

0.04

1.69

5.05

2.96

Other operating items

Operating

-2.05

-5.14

1.21

-1.96

Capital expenditure

3.4

1.89

5.75

3.08

Free cash flow

1.34

-3.25

6.96

1.11

Equity raised

49.04

51.47

45.89

40.47

Investing

0.05

0.61

0.01

0

Financing

1.71

8.48

2.4

10.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.16

57.31

55.27

52.15

