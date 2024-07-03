iifl-logo-icon 1
Lactose (India) Ltd Share Price

208
(-1.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:06:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open207.25
  • Day's High215.5
  • 52 Wk High247.4
  • Prev. Close211.45
  • Day's Low207.25
  • 52 Wk Low 107.8
  • Turnover (lac)10.64
  • P/E31.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55
  • EPS6.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)293.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lactose (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Lactose (India) Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lactose (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lactose (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.61%

Non-Institutions: 45.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lactose (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.59

12.59

12.59

12.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.51

27.97

26.7

23.05

Net Worth

47.1

40.56

39.29

35.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

45.93

34.96

40.04

31.1

yoy growth (%)

31.39

-12.69

28.75

-12.77

Raw materials

-7.57

-5.17

-6.97

-5.71

As % of sales

16.49

14.79

17.41

18.36

Employee costs

-13.73

-12.11

-13.2

-9.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.16

-3.27

0.09

-2.77

Depreciation

-4.55

-4.35

-3.9

-3.59

Tax paid

-0.71

0.79

-0.02

1.44

Working capital

0.04

1.69

5.05

2.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.39

-12.69

28.75

-12.77

Op profit growth

97.03

-32.85

64.98

-50.64

EBIT growth

280.34

-61.5

110.47

-69.56

Net profit growth

-198.94

-3,536.19

-105.42

-147.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lactose (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lactose (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Atul Maheshwari

Whole Time Director & CFO

S M Maheshwari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dhaval J Soni

Independent Director

Chandramohan Bhagavatula

Independent Director

NANDAN SRINATH

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritesh Pandey.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lactose (India) Ltd

Summary

Lactose (India) Ltd was incorporated on March 1991 as a Public Limited Company in the Vadodara district of Gujarat. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. They offer edible and pharmaceutical grade lactose, which is used as an ingredient in pharmaceutical products, as well as in the dairy, food, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company also manufactures dairy whitener, dairy calcium, whey powder, casein, caseinate, butter, and ghee. Further, they engage in the contract manufacture of pharmaceutical products. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara in Gujarat. This state of art manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations is in compliance with all international standards. The manufacturing facilities include wet granulation, Fluid bed drying, compaction, blending and coating facilities with the latest technology equipments. The company is well backed up by its excellent network of indenting agents in India i.e. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Calcutta, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The company set up a project to manufacture lactose IP/BP grade, an import substitute, with an installed capacity of 465 TPA at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The unit was commissioned by Alfa Laval, Pune, a subsidiary of Alfa Laval, Sweden. In January 1994, the company commenced commercial production of Lactose. In the year 1994, the company undertook an expansion and forward in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lactose India Ltd share price today?

The Lactose India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹208 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lactose India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lactose India Ltd is ₹293.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lactose India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lactose India Ltd is 31.94 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lactose India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lactose India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lactose India Ltd is ₹107.8 and ₹247.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lactose India Ltd?

Lactose India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.95%, 3 Years at 75.68%, 1 Year at 71.98%, 6 Month at 17.70%, 3 Month at 38.29% and 1 Month at -10.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lactose India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lactose India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.65 %
Institutions - 0.62 %
Public - 45.74 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lactose (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

