Summary

Lactose (India) Ltd was incorporated on March 1991 as a Public Limited Company in the Vadodara district of Gujarat. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. They offer edible and pharmaceutical grade lactose, which is used as an ingredient in pharmaceutical products, as well as in the dairy, food, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company also manufactures dairy whitener, dairy calcium, whey powder, casein, caseinate, butter, and ghee. Further, they engage in the contract manufacture of pharmaceutical products. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara in Gujarat. This state of art manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations is in compliance with all international standards. The manufacturing facilities include wet granulation, Fluid bed drying, compaction, blending and coating facilities with the latest technology equipments. The company is well backed up by its excellent network of indenting agents in India i.e. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Calcutta, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The company set up a project to manufacture lactose IP/BP grade, an import substitute, with an installed capacity of 465 TPA at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The unit was commissioned by Alfa Laval, Pune, a subsidiary of Alfa Laval, Sweden. In January 1994, the company commenced commercial production of Lactose. In the year 1994, the company undertook an expansion and forward in

