SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹207.25
Prev. Close₹211.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.64
Day's High₹215.5
Day's Low₹207.25
52 Week's High₹247.4
52 Week's Low₹107.8
Book Value₹55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)293.05
P/E31.94
EPS6.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.59
12.59
12.59
12.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.51
27.97
26.7
23.05
Net Worth
47.1
40.56
39.29
35.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.93
34.96
40.04
31.1
yoy growth (%)
31.39
-12.69
28.75
-12.77
Raw materials
-7.57
-5.17
-6.97
-5.71
As % of sales
16.49
14.79
17.41
18.36
Employee costs
-13.73
-12.11
-13.2
-9.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.16
-3.27
0.09
-2.77
Depreciation
-4.55
-4.35
-3.9
-3.59
Tax paid
-0.71
0.79
-0.02
1.44
Working capital
0.04
1.69
5.05
2.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.39
-12.69
28.75
-12.77
Op profit growth
97.03
-32.85
64.98
-50.64
EBIT growth
280.34
-61.5
110.47
-69.56
Net profit growth
-198.94
-3,536.19
-105.42
-147.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Atul Maheshwari
Whole Time Director & CFO
S M Maheshwari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dhaval J Soni
Independent Director
Chandramohan Bhagavatula
Independent Director
NANDAN SRINATH
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritesh Pandey.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lactose (India) Ltd
Summary
Lactose (India) Ltd was incorporated on March 1991 as a Public Limited Company in the Vadodara district of Gujarat. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products. They offer edible and pharmaceutical grade lactose, which is used as an ingredient in pharmaceutical products, as well as in the dairy, food, confectionery, and beverage industries. The company also manufactures dairy whitener, dairy calcium, whey powder, casein, caseinate, butter, and ghee. Further, they engage in the contract manufacture of pharmaceutical products. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Vadodara in Gujarat. This state of art manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations is in compliance with all international standards. The manufacturing facilities include wet granulation, Fluid bed drying, compaction, blending and coating facilities with the latest technology equipments. The company is well backed up by its excellent network of indenting agents in India i.e. Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Calcutta, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The company set up a project to manufacture lactose IP/BP grade, an import substitute, with an installed capacity of 465 TPA at an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore. The unit was commissioned by Alfa Laval, Pune, a subsidiary of Alfa Laval, Sweden. In January 1994, the company commenced commercial production of Lactose. In the year 1994, the company undertook an expansion and forward in
The Lactose India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹208 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lactose India Ltd is ₹293.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lactose India Ltd is 31.94 and 3.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lactose India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lactose India Ltd is ₹107.8 and ₹247.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lactose India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.95%, 3 Years at 75.68%, 1 Year at 71.98%, 6 Month at 17.70%, 3 Month at 38.29% and 1 Month at -10.16%.
