Lactose (India) Ltd AGM

Lactose (India) CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 20249 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 06/09/2024) We wish to inform you that 33rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 30th September 2024 commenced at 12:00 NOON and concluded at 12:30 P.M. through electronic mode [video conferencing (VC) and other audio visual means (OAVM)] have transacted the business mentioned under the notice. Kindly take the same on record and oblige (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby submit the details of newspaper publication. Disclosures of voting results of 33rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.10.2024)

Lactose (India): Related News

No Record Found

